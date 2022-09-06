NSW Labor MP Anna Watson accused of being ‘paralytically drunk’ and trying to drive: Mark Latham

A female MP has opened up after Mark Latham used parliamentary privilege to accuse her of being ‘paralytically drunk’ in parliament and reportedly trying to drive home before being physically stopped by officials.

The NSW One Nation MP, a former federal Labor leader, said Shellharbour MP Anna Watson was ‘as drunk as anyone I’ve ever seen in my long time in a parliament building’.

Ms Watson admitted to having a drink with Mr Latham in a NSW Parliament bar on 27 August 2020, but said: ‘I thought I had his ear and a shoulder to cry on’.

She revealed that “stress” had led her to use alcohol as a coping mechanism, but denied wanting to drive home that evening.

In a statement, Ms Watson said she used to drink too much at the time, but now “abstain from alcohol.”

“During a particularly difficult period of my life when a close family member was going through a personal crisis, and out of respect for this family member I will not reveal the details of this matter, but I turned to alcohol to deal with the stress,” she said. said.

On the night in question, the House of Representatives of the NSW parliament, of which it is a member, was not sitting and two politicians gathered to catch up.

“I was having a drink with Mr Latham in the bar at Parliament House. I thought I had his ear and a shoulder to cry on that night,” Mrs Watson said.

Mr Latham used a NSW Parliament hearing on Tuesday to ask officials if the members of an advisory group overseeing the Broderick report on bad behavior on Macquarie Street had been subject to a ‘veiling process’.

Mrs. Watson is on that committee.

Latham said she “screamed into her phone, ‘You’re too good for him, you’re too good for him,'” on the night in question.

“Do you really think she should have been on an advisory group to sentence the rest of us for serious misconduct?” asked Mr. Latham.

“Was there a security report later that night on how MPs had to stand in front of this Member’s car to stop her from driving home in this paralyzed drunken state?”

What is Parliamentary Privilege? Parliamentary Privilege is a legal immunity granted to members of certain parliaments around the world, including Australia. It protects politicians from civil or criminal liability for statements made in the course of their legislative duties.

Department of Parliamentary Services chief Mark Webb said he was “not aware of any security report to that effect”.

In response, Ms Watson said she “knew I had had too much to drink that night and so I took the step most people would and called my husband.”

“He picked me up from the back of Parliament,” she said.

“I drank too much alcohol during that extremely stressful and traumatic period, I admit this… (but) I want to be clear – I didn’t try to drive or drive the car.”

She said that “during that period and after that I sought too much solace in alcohol,” but since then “she has abstained from alcohol.”

Latham MP Anthony D’Adam objected to Mr Latham’s questions, saying they were “full of assumptions”.

“You are making claims about a member, the member is not in a position to defend himself, you should refrain from asking this question, it is not in order,” said Mr D’Adam.

Mr Latham also attacked the Broderick Reports Committee, saying: ‘You have created this star room environment and three MPs have already suffered from it with nothing proven against them.’

He referred to Labor MP Walt Secord, who announced his resignation after bullying allegations, which he denies, and Labor MP Tania Mihailuk and Greens MP Jenny Leong, who were also the subject of anonymous complaints.

Liberal MP Matthew Mason-Cox told Mr Latham: ‘I don’t think you can just dismiss them on the basis that there is no evidence in a court of law.’

Mr Latham replied that he ‘waved away an anonymous s***sheet’.

Labor MP Anna Watson (pictured) has issued an emotional statement after One Nation’s Mark Latham used parliamentary privilege to say she was ‘paralysed drunk’ in the NSW Parliament and staff had to physically stop her from going home to drive