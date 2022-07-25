NSW Labor Deputy Leader Prue Car takes leave for kidney cancer treatment

She became deputy leader of the NSW Labor Party after Chris Minns took over

Prominent politician Prue Car has announced she will be taking extended leave as the NSW Labor deputy leader prepares to battle a major cancerous tumor that doctors have found on her kidney.

The 39-year-old revealed she was suffering from kidney cancer after tests in a statement she made on her social media accounts on Monday.

‘Friends, I have difficult news to share. After some recent tests, I was found to have a large tumor on my kidney,” the mother of one wrote.

“It wouldn’t come as a surprise to me to tell you that this was quite a shock.”

Ms Car said the “prognosis looked positive” before announcing she would be on leave for treatment “in the coming weeks.”

“I look forward to being back on the road fighting for our community soon.”

“I am strengthened by such loving support from my wonderful family, friends, colleagues and my beloved local community – thank you for your support,” she added.

Colleagues of Labor MPs and councilors responded by expressing support and good wishes to Ms Car.

Send love @pruecar – we’re all here for you if you need anything. You are strong and you have this,” said City of Sydney Labor Councilor Linda Scott.

Port Stephens Labor MP Kate Washington said, ‘I am sending you strength and love Prue.’

“All my love and strength to you Prue. You must now take care of yourself so that you can continue your excellent care and service to your community as soon as possible,” added Maitland Labor MP Jenny Aitchison.

“Your team is fantastic and we are all behind you.”

Ms Car was elected to Parliament as a Member of Londonderry in 2015.

She was announced as deputy leader of the NSW Labor Party in June 2021 after Chris Minns took over from Michael Daley.

She was previously a Penrith councillor.