NSW ‘ISIS bride’ charged for allegedly entering Islamic State-run areas of Syria

One of the so-called “ISIS brides” brought to Australia from Syria last year has been arrested and charged with previously entering and residing in areas controlled by the Islamic State group.

Mariam Raad, who now lives in Young in the state’s South West Slopes, was arrested Thursday morning and is expected to appear before Wagga Wagga Local Court by video link Thursday afternoon.

Foreign women and children in al-Hawl camp Syria in April 2019. Credit:Kate Geraghty

The 31-year-old returned to Australia last October after spending time at the Al Roj camp for internally displaced persons in Syria.

“It will be alleged in court that the woman, who now lives in Young, traveled to Syria in early 2014 to join her husband, who left Australia in 2013 and joined the Islamic State,” the Australian federal authorities said. police and NSW Police in a statement. joint statement.