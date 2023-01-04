NSW ‘ISIS bride’ charged for allegedly entering Islamic State-run areas of Syria

One of the so-called “ISIS brides” brought to Australia from Syria last year has been arrested and charged with previously entering and residing in areas controlled by the Islamic State group.
Mariam Raad, who now lives in Young in the state’s South West Slopes, was arrested Thursday morning and is expected to appear before Wagga Wagga Local Court by video link Thursday afternoon.
The 31-year-old returned to Australia last October after spending time at the Al Roj camp for internally displaced persons in Syria.
“It will be alleged in court that the woman, who now lives in Young, traveled to Syria in early 2014 to join her husband, who left Australia in 2013 and joined the Islamic State,” the Australian federal authorities said. police and NSW Police in a statement. joint statement.
“It will also be alleged that the woman knew about her husband’s activities with Islamic State and voluntarily traveled to the conflict zone. The woman’s husband is said to have died in Syria in 2018.”
Police carried out search warrants in Young and Parklea in Sydney’s northwest on Thursday morning.
Raad was charged on the basis of new evidence in a lengthy investigation into its activities and movements.
Charges of entering or staying in designated areas, in violation of Article 119.2 of the Penal Code (Cth), can be punished with a prison sentence of up to 10 years.