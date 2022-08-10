NSW Hospital Nurses Assess Patients Annoying Patient Habits in TikTok Game

<!–

A funny video of nurses assessing patients’ habits causes health professionals everywhere to bond over their annoyances.

The series of videos uploaded earlier this week shows NSW nurses playing the TikTok game “they’re a 10 but…” which tests how many points someone loses due to nasty habits.

Each clip starts with the nurses being introduced by name and revealing their ratings.

For some nurses, patients who “buzz as soon as you leave the room” received the lowest rating – a zero.

Scroll down for the videos.

Not being able to swallow the tablet scored 3 points. Asking to speak to the manager who saw a good patient with a solid 10 knocked back to a 0.95.

The biggest blow, however, was delivered by Sylvia, who responded to ‘they have a 10, but when you ask if they have allergies, they say ‘the hospital’. It got a ‘lame’ out of 10.

Health professionals in the comments below the video shared their own assessments and habits.

“They are a 4, but they empty their own catheter bag and record the output for you,” one commenter wrote.

“These all get a 0 from me,” said another from the list of annoyances.

‘I have another one!! If you ask if they wear hearing aids and they say (with a grin)… ‘sorry?’ wrote another.

“They’re a 10, but they borrow your pen and don’t return it,” said another.

The “they’re a 10 but…” game has gone viral on TikTok this month, with people rating everything from people’s favorite foods to various greetings.

However, some under-trend videos have taken a nasty turn with the videos aimed at criticizing looks.

“They’re a 10 but…” has sparked controversy recently. Radio host Abbie Chatfield recently criticized a round of the game played by two AFL players, judging women by their appearance.

She labeled the behavior of the AFL players as “locker room chat.”

She said the game of judging people based on their appearance was “dirty” and reflected how the stars “talk in everyday life.”

“They don’t see anything wrong with it, and all the boys would laugh about it,” she said.

“This is their sense of humor, this is what they think is funny and this is what chatting in the locker room and this boy club thing is so pervasive because they just think it’s funny and they think it’s so normal because they’re in the echo room.”