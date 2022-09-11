NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard stayed in luxury Hard Rock Hotel while on a taxpayer funded US trip

<!–

NSW Health Secretary Brad Hazzard took a luxurious overseas conference trip funded by taxpayers which he said was “unbearable”.

Hazzard visited San Diego, in the US, for a biotech conference and to meet with health officials in June, where he stayed in two luxury hotels for $1,000 a night.

The minister first checked into the Urban Boutique Hotel, which cost $905, for a night before transferring to the Hard Rock Hotel where he stayed in a $1,025-per-night suite.

NSW Health Secretary Brad Hazzard (above) stayed in a $1,000-per-night lodging during a conference in San Diego in June

Mr Hazzard stayed in a luxury suite at the Hard Rock Hotel (above) in San Diego, which cost taxpayers $1,000 a night

The famous hotel is known for its rock memorabilia, rooftop pool and musical atmosphere.

However, when questioned about the expensive stay, Mr Hazzard said the trip was strictly business.

“I left on Thursday or Friday to go home, so I had three and a half or four days there, which was actually quite unbearable,” he said.

Mr Hazzard says he was forced to stay at the Hard Rock Hotel (above) due to limited accommodation options

“We had some, well hundreds, of companies there from all over the world, and the focus was to try and increase the biotech industry’s interest in NSW.

“I had a day and a half there and then flew to Toronto to meet the health system people who had been working on similar issues to us in Covid.”

Mr Hazzard claimed that the expensive accommodation was chosen by government agents and that he had to change hotels because the first was too far from the conference.

Mr Hazzard stayed his first night in San Diego at the Urban Boutique Hotel (above) and cost $905

He said the accommodation was also limited because of a baseball league and more than 15,000 attendees from the biotech conference that flooded the city.

“The (Hard Rock) was across the street from the biotech conference and where my health care team was staying,” Mr. Hazzard said.

‘It was booked when I got there because the first hotel I stayed at was too far away from the conference.

“It wasn’t until after I spent the night there and woke up for breakfast that I saw all the rock memorabilia from the 60s. I found the biotech conference much more interesting.”

Mr Hazzard then flew to Toronto where he stayed for three nights at the Courtyard By Marriott for $1,800

After the San Diego stint of his trip, Mr Hazzard flew to Toronto where he stayed for three nights at the Courtyard By Marriott at a cost of $1,841.

Documents released by the NSW Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet show that Mr Hazzard was not the only minister to lead a good life, with Minister Stuart Ayres spending $6,000 for four nights’ accommodation on a visit to London.

He visited the British capital to talk to the Formula 1 organizer about moving the Melbourne Grand Prix to his own constituents.

Minister of Enterprise, Investment and Trade Alister Henskens also made an expensive trip to Israel in which the taxpayer funded a three-night stay worth more than $2,000.