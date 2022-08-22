NSW Government’s new plastic ban will see cutlery and takeaway containers banned from November 1

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

PLASTIC PROHIBITED FROM NOVEMBER 1 straws

Cutlery – spoons, forks, knives, chopsticks

Cotton swabs

Polystyrene containers

bowls

Plates

Plastic microbeads in hygiene products – face wash, soap

Stirrers

Compostable Plastics

All single-use plastic will soon be banned in NSW, with companies being told to consider ‘charging extra’ for disposable items such as cutlery and containers.

The ban will come into effect from November 1 and all locations in NSW, including charities, will be banned from providing plastic cutlery, plates, bowls, straws and stirrers.

It also bans compostable plastics and bioplastics because they cannot be broken down outside of commercial composting facilities.

The latest ban marks the next phase of the NSW government’s plan to completely phase out single-use plastics.

Sydney City Council advised businesses to switch to reusable products for in-store dining customers, use bamboo or paper alternatives, and charge customers extra for single-use takeaway food.

While most bans will primarily affect the hospitality industry, the ban on plastic swabs will target the beauty industry.

Instead of using plastic swabs, which are typically used in industry to clean up dyes, the NSW government recommends companies use paper or bamboo-based products.

Cutlery, stirrers, bowls, plates, straws and single-use polystyrene containers will be banned in NSW from November 1.

Individuals are encouraged to consider using reusable silicone earplugs.

The ban would initially include the probationary period of paper-based products with a plastic liner, but a two-year exemption will keep them in circulation until October 31, 2024.

The NSW government based its phases of the ban on the items that are most often thrown away, claiming that the ban will ensure that 2.7 billion plastic products do not end up in the environment.

Businesses caught using single-use plastics, such as plastic cutlery, face fines of up to $55,000

Companies found violating the ban could face fines of up to $55,000, while individuals face fines of up to $11,000.

Manufacturers caught supplying prohibited items face fines of up to $110,000.

The ban does not apply to single-use plastic dishes with spill-resistant lids, serving utensils, prepackaged items (such as plastic straws attached to juices), and foam crates used to transport raw foods (such as seafood and meat).

The NSW government’s latest ban on June 1 banned the use of lightweight plastic bags, requiring customers to use ‘heavy’ reusable bags

People with medical needs are exempt from the ban.

In the previous phase on June 1, the use of lightweight plastic bags was banned in NSW.

The ban excluded reusable plastic bags, garbage bags, production bags, medical plastics and animal waste bags.