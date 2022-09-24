NSW floods: 5-year-old boy dies after being trapped in car in flood waters in Tullamore

Four people, including a young boy and girl, were rescued from the floods

A five-year-old boy has died after being trapped in a car in floods

A five-year-old boy has died after being trapped in a car that was swept away by floods in central western NSW.

Two vehicles, including a Toyota Hilux, were caught in floodwaters on McGrane Way at Tullamore, northwest of Parkes, on Friday evening.

Emergency services used a boat to rescue four people from the Hilux who were found clinging to trees, including a 37-year-old man, a 28-year-old woman and a young boy and girl.

However, the five-year-old boy was trapped in the car before it overturned and was swept away.

NSW Police officers began searching for the Hilux on Saturday and at about 3.20pm the boy’s body was located in the still submerged car by police divers.

His family were taken to Dubbo Base Hospital for observation. The occupants of the other car were not injured.

The Hilux has since been recovered and police are investigating ahead of a report being prepared for the coroner.

A low-pressure system that brought torrential rain and flooded dozens of river systems in inland NSW and the state’s north in the latter part of the week is moving offshore, although forecasters say the situation is still evolving.

Early on Saturday, flood warnings remained active for 28 river systems from the inner west, through to the Northern Rivers and Mid North Coast.

In the town of Gunnedah, home to 9000 people, major flooding continued after the Namoi River topped 8.24 meters on Saturday morning. The water is expected to remain high until Sunday.

At Wee Waa, just 120km north-west, water is still falling slowly but could remain above major flooding next week.

The cotton town is protected by an 8km dyke, but Narrabri Shire Mayor Ron Campbell told AAP the rainfall had destroyed local roads.

“If we get significant rain over the summer, we could certainly have a record flood – probably something not seen since the 1970s,” Mr Campbell said.

The wet weather has caused anxiety in the Tumbulgum community on the River Tweed after it burst its banks and flooded paddocks on Friday.

Many locals remained hyper-vigilant after major flooding hit the region earlier this year, Husk Distillers co-owner Harriet Messenger told AAP.

“Everyone in the region is always very much on edge – especially so close to another big event,” she said.

Farmers in north Queensland also faced an anxious few days after heavy falls in the state’s north, but a severe thunderstorm warning was canceled on Friday.

Currumbin Valley organic farmer David Freeman suffered the loss of his green crops and told AAP he feared the wild weather may have killed half of his avocado trees.

“They are very sick as a result of the last 12 months of heavy rain because of the saturated soil … and this deluge is just going to re-saturate the soil and will cause more soil fungus problems,” Freeman said.

‘(The rain) is hitting farmers hard because we’ve just been rubbished in the early part of this year.’