NSW Fair Trading Minister Eleni Petinos accused of calling staff member ‘retarded’ and ‘stupid’

NSW Prime Minister Dominic Perrottet says there is no place for harassment and intimidation in the workplace amid accusations against one of his ministers.

Fair Trade Minister Eleni Petinos, who is responsible for keeping the state’s workplaces safe, has dismissed allegations of inappropriate behavior in relation to her office.

She is accused of berating staff and calling someone ‘retarded’ and ‘stupid’.

“I value my staff and try to provide them with a professional and safe environment,” she told AAP on Friday.

Mr Perrottet previously said bullying is not tolerated in any workplace, including the NSW government, and he had spoken to Ms Petinos after a complaint was made.

“I put forward the allegations I had received. She denied those allegations,” Perrottet told reporters in India, where he is on a trade mission.

The prime minister said the complaint and the trial that followed proved that the workplace complaints system worked.

“As Prime Minister, I have implemented the strongest public workplace procedures and practices across the country … to ensure trust, particularly for people who are in a workplace where they do not feel safe,” Mr Perrottet said.

He denied the charges against Ms. Petinos.

“It’s just hell,” an unnamed employee told News Corp as he described working conditions in the minister’s office, adding: “I felt unsafe.”

The same report alleged that one of Ms Petinos’ former advisers had filed a complaint with the Prime Minister and Cabinet Department about being “relentlessly bullied” by others while at work.

According to the reports, Ms Petinos has been given up to eight staff members on leave in the past seven months.

In a statement to AAP, the department said it had not received any complaints about Ms. Petinos’ office.

“I take my responsibilities as a local member and minister seriously and expect my staff to be as committed to delivering for my constituents and the people of NSW as I am,” said Ms Petinos, who is on annual leave.

Labor leader Chris Minns called the allegations “horrific” and said Ms Petinos must give a statement.

“There wouldn’t be a workplace in any part of this country where someone wouldn’t be fired immediately if these allegations were true,” he said Friday.

Labor front bencher Courtney Houssos called the reports disturbing.

“I’m particularly concerned about the impact these would have had on young women in her office, perhaps during their first political job,” she said.