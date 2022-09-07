NSW detective jumps gate in heels to catch alleged paedophile for National Child Protection Week

<!–

A police detective has shared a unique day in his life at work, including jumping over a gate at a train station while wearing high heels to get hold of an alleged pedophile.

The video posted on TikTok by the NSW Police Department on Tuesday showed a detective known only as Nat working with the Child Abuse and Sexual Crime Unit, part of the Internet Child Exploitation Unit.

The unique insight into her work was created to publicize National Child Protection Week.

The video was filmed as the team completed a five-month investigation into online grooming crimes.

“Before that, I’ll be briefing the team on today’s plan… then we’ll be in the car heading south-west from Sydney,” Nat told the camera.

Upon arrival at an unidentified train station, Nat, despite wearing high heels, faces hurdles across the entrance gate to arrest the alleged pedophile.

Detective Nat quickly jumps the gate of a Sydney train station before arresting an alleged pedophile

“All our investigations are different and today we made our arrest at the train station,” the detective said afterwards.

“It’s our job to keep you safe online… so make sure if you don’t feel comfortable tell someone or report it to the police.

“And always remember, never arrange to meet someone you don’t know in person.”

Nat and a colleague enter to arrest an alleged pedophile, after a five-month investigation into online grooming offenses

The video, which has been viewed more than 90,000 times, was praised by people who were impressed with the detective’s ability to pursue an alleged criminal given her footwear.

“A queen because she does all that in heels,” one commented.

Another said, “You jumped a barrier in heels… I bow to you.”

“She did that in heels… Thanks for protecting our children,” said a third.

A fourth user said, “Look at this absolute queen in heels.”

“It takes a special kind of person to play a role like that. Thank you,” said a fifth.