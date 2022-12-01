NSW deputy premier’s brother released from ‘absolutely unacceptable’ custody

Joshua Toole, a brother of NSW Deputy Prime Minister Paul Toole, has been released on bail after the conditions of his detention were declared “absolutely unacceptable” by a judge.
Toole, 39, appeared before the NSW Supreme Court via video link on Thursday.
He sought bail on 21 charges, including supplying a large commercial quantity of a banned drug, supplying a banned drug on an ongoing basis, participating in a criminal group that contributes to criminal activity, and participating in supplying a banned drug.
When Toole was arrested, police claimed he played a role in a drug syndicate operating in the Central Coast and Hunter regions.
Judge Julia Lonergan said Toole had been in jail since Oct. 14 as a “protected non-union” inmate — a status that limited him from associating with other people.
Toole’s lawyer Philip Strickland, SC, said his client was effectively in solitary confinement for 23 hours a day and was not allowed to exercise more than 30 minutes a day.
While Crown Prosecutor Katherine Jeffreys told the court it was “not strictly segregation,” Lonergan said the terms were “absolutely unacceptable,” especially since there was no proposal for when they would change.
“It is unacceptable for a member of the community to be locked up for 23 hours a day, even with phone calls and video visits,” she said, and not enough attention had been paid to “basic human rights”.
The prosecutor said Toole’s non-union status in prison, which was assigned in part to ensure his safety as a relative of a high-profile individual, would be reviewed on Jan. 13 in accordance with department policy.
Guy Ritchie accompanied glamorous wife Jacqui Ainsley at the opening night gala performance of What's…
Hydropower contributes more than 75 percent of Zambia's power generation.Zambia will begin rationing electricity supplies…
A mother of four fears she will have to tell her children the truth about…
'This something nasty, we miss that': Antonio Rüdiger insists Germany are too 'nice' and have…
Multiple Ukrainian embassies receive 'bloody packages' with ANIMAL eyes after the consulate in Spain received…
With 2022 ending on a somewhat uneventful note, all eyes are on 2023, as Apple…