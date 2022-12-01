NSW deputy premier’s brother released from ‘absolutely unacceptable’ custody

Joshua Toole, a brother of NSW Deputy Prime Minister Paul Toole, has been released on bail after the conditions of his detention were declared “absolutely unacceptable” by a judge.

Toole, 39, appeared before the NSW Supreme Court via video link on Thursday.

He sought bail on 21 charges, including supplying a large commercial quantity of a banned drug, supplying a banned drug on an ongoing basis, participating in a criminal group that contributes to criminal activity, and participating in supplying a banned drug.

Joshua Toole, who faces 21 charges, including supplying drugs, has been released on bail. Credit:Facebook

When Toole was arrested, police claimed he played a role in a drug syndicate operating in the Central Coast and Hunter regions.