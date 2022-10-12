NSW Covid rules: Mandatory rapid antigen test reporting is scrapped

<!–

Mandatory reporting of rapid antigen testing and the associated fines will be scrapped this week in addition to the isolation periods.

The NSW government announced Wednesday that it would stop requiring people to report their positive RATs, and that from Friday it would also abolish the $1,000 fine associated with failing to submit the result online.

Mandatory isolation for positive Covid patients would also be lifted nationwide on Friday.

However, NSW Chief Health Officer Kerry Chant urged people to continue to voluntarily share their results and take precautions against Covid.

NSW Chief Health Officer Kerry Chant (above) urged people to continue to voluntarily report positive results

‘Registering a positive RAT through Service NSW allows us to connect people with medical care, particularly the elderly and immunocompromised people, and it also helps inform our ongoing public health response,’ said Dr Chant.

“If you have Covid you may be contagious for up to 10 days, but you are most contagious in the two days before your symptoms start and while you have symptoms.

“We all know from experience what works best to protect each other from Covid, so please continue taking those simple but important steps.”

Victoria will also drop the mandatory test report from Thursday.

Personnel who work in a high-risk environment must remain in isolation for a further seven days after a positive result and adhere to the health rules drawn up by their employer.

After Friday, residents of NSW can still report their test result via the Service NSW app.

In the week to last Thursday, 6,799 RAT-detected cases were reported in NSW and a further 3,968 were confirmed via PCR.

There were 954 people in treatment or Covid in hospital, 23 people in intensive care and 41 died.