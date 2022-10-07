NSW council slammed over its 'unbelievable decision' to ban flying of the Australian flag

The council said reports of its refusal to fly the national flag are a “misunderstanding”

On October 11, the Central Coast Council will make a decision on its flag policy

Wilson: ‘This mob will not fly the Australian flag on street banners’

A talkback radio host has slammed claims a local council has banned the flying of the Australian flag – even on Australia Day.

Drive show host on Sydney station 2GB, Jim Wilson, blasted the move by NSW’s Central Coast Council, calling it ‘disgraceful’.

“This is the mob that racked up half a billion dollars in debt and poor taxpayers had to foot the bill for their financial mismanagement,” Wilson argued.

‘These half-witted councilors were sacked and replaced by an administrator, but it seems the disgraceful decision-making continues. It makes my blood boil.

But the council has rejected the claim, with a Central Coast Council spokesman telling Daily Mail Australia that the ban only applies to the Australian flag on street banners in the city centre, with a final decision to be made at the upcoming council meeting on October 11.

2GB drive show host Jim Wilson blasted the move by Central Coast Council in NSW, calling it ‘disgraceful’

‘It’s the Australian flag, it’s a big part of our history and yet the Central Coast Council – which should be concentrating on litter, on potholes and actually fixing their financial mess – says no, you can’t fly our national flag. our national day,” thundered Wilson.

‘This mob does not want to fly the Australian flag on street banners. Seriously, councils need to stay in their tracks.’

But the council said the recommendation in the policy’s report only relates to street banners in the city centre.

President of the Peninsula Chamber of Commerce on the Central Coast, Matthew Wales, told Mr. Wilson of the 2GB council that he is ‘mystified’ and ‘stunned’ by the decision not to fly the Australian flag on council assets.

‘We are completely mystified. You couldn’t make this up if you tried, said Mr Wales.

‘We are in no doubt as to what to do at this time. Business is booming and our local community is shaking its head.’

Jim Wilson (pictured) said Central Coast Council should concentrate on litter and potholes and insisted they should “stay their course”

However, the Central Coast Council said the idea of ​​refusing to fly the national flag is a ‘misunderstanding’ and it will continue to fly it on ‘all appropriate infrastructure’

“This is a misunderstanding of the purpose and premise of the Street Banner Policy and the Flying of Flags policy,” council papers read under the heading “Council refuses to fly the Australian national flag”.

‘Council does and will continue to fly official and national flags on all appropriate infrastructure, including outside the Wyong Administration Building and within Chambers.

“The council will continue to support appropriate requests to fly national or official flags in open spaces and community facilities, provided specific flagpole infrastructure is available.”

In January, the council came under fire after it was suggested they would not raise the flag on Australia Day as ‘it might offend people’.

The Australian flag has not flown on Umina Beach’s main street on Australia Day since 2017, with chambers of commerce offering to pay for the flags to be returned again this year.

Instead of the Australian flag, the banners in 2022 celebrated the 100th anniversary of the local Ocean Beach Surf Club.