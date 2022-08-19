WhatsNew2Day
NSW Central Coast Bay Village accident: Woman dies after being struck by a bus

Australia
By Jacky

By Max Aldred for Daily Mail Australia

Published: 08:13, 19 August 2022 | Updated: 08:13, 19 August 2022

A woman has died after being hit by a shoppers bus at a popular shopping center on NSW’s Central Coast.

At about 9:30 a.m. Friday, the woman – believed to be 46 years old – was hit and killed in front of the Bay Village, Bateau Bay.

Emergency services rushed to the report of the accident.

NSW Ambulance staff treated the woman at the scene for her injuries, but she could not be resuscitated and died on the side of the road.

A woman has died in front of the bustling Central Coast shopping centre, Bateau Bay Square (pictured) after being hit by a bus

Paramedics rushed to the Bateau Bay scene where they treated the unidentified woman but were unable to resuscitate her (Photo: Bateau Bay)

The woman has yet to be formally identified.

The bus driver, a 64-year-old man and his passengers were uninjured in the collision.

He did a roadside breath test, which gave a negative result.

Police closed the road and exit to the north side of the mall while investigating the accident earlier in the day.

“Agents from the Tuggerah Lakes precinct have established a crime scene and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident,” a police spokesman said.

Police are now preparing a report for the coroner.

1 of 3,833

