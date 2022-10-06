NSW ambulances and hospital emergency departments so understaffed patients wait 36 hours for a bed

<!–

An experienced doctor has exposed the shocking emergency room crises in Australia, as ambulances queue outside hospitals and desperate patients go untreated in waiting areas.

Specialist in emergency medicine, Dr. James Tadros, told a NSW parliamentary inquiry this week that he cannot recall a shift in three years where patient care has not been compromised due to overcrowding and understaffing.

Dr. Tadros read out texts he sent to a colleague about an 88-year-old woman with kidney failure who had been in the waiting room for six hours and was so weak she was ‘lying across three chairs’.

‘Some bystanders helped her daughter slowly move her around because she was so weak. This is basically the third world,” read one message, reports The Sydney Morning Herald.

A NSW parliamentary inquiry into ambulance ramps at NSW hospitals (pictured) is underway and heard disturbing evidence from emergency medicine specialist Dr. James Tadros

He told his colleague, Dr. Pramod Chandru that ambulance patients who were not necessarily the sickest were prioritized over other patients and that he had to wheel the woman around in a wheelchair for 20 minutes to even find a place to assess her.

Nurses could not begin treatment for kidney failure with slow intravenous fluids while in the waiting room, while treatment with rapid fluids would likely cause fatal pulmonary edema, Dr. Tadros.

“Maybe it will get her a bed. I just wrote up 500ml to try and do something for her.’

Twelve hours after the woman first appeared in emergency and six hours after she was first seen by Dr. Tadros, the patient was finally found a bed.

‘Her abdomen is full of metastatic cancer of unknown primary… she will probably die from this soon. The worst part is that her and her daughter have been so nice despite our rubbish care,’ he wrote.

Emergency specialist Dr. James Tadros (pictured) wrote to a colleague about the dire situation of a woman with kidney failure who waited 12 hours for a bed

The Labor-led inquiry heard that ambulance patients in NSW can regularly wait up to 36 hours to be allocated a bed in a ward for proper treatment due to bottlenecked hospitals, a situation known as ‘access blocking’.

Kelly Falconer, a senior nurse who also testified, said nurses routinely risked their registrations by going into waiting rooms and treating patients who had not yet been officially seen.

Dr. Mr Tadros said emergency rooms at hospitals in western Sydney were operating at 100 per cent capacity and staff were burnt out.

‘We work in an environment that we do not see as conducive to good medical care.’ Dr. Tadros said in one ABC report.

“Frontline staff have become completely numb to it,” said Setthy Ung from the South Western Sydney Local Health District.

‘They have learned to adapt, to live on the edge of a knife.’

Hospital staff say overcrowding and understaffing are compromising patient care in NSW casualty departments

A NSW Health spokesman said 84 per cent of ambulance patients in NSW were transferred to emergency departments within 30 minutes.

But Health Secretary Brad Hazzard was previously accused of being out of touch by the paramedics’ union after he told a budget estimate in March that hearing ambulance queues was ‘rare’.

Health Services Union secretary Gerard Hayes has called for a royal commission into health spending to find out why significant budget spending is not solving the problem.

The investigation will be completed on Friday.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted NSW Health for comment.