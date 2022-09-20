NSW Aboriginal artist Allan McKenzie hand paints caskets to share stories of person laid to rest

<!–

An Aboriginal artist has shared his passion for painting by decorating a variety of objects including chests, buildings and vehicles.

Allan McKenzie, 36, a Wiradjuri-Gamilaroi male, lives in Terrigal on the NSW Central Coast.

Mr McKenzie has been painting for over 28 years and has shared many of his artworks on social media for everyone to see and enjoy.

Mr McKenzie has been using his talent to support two families by hand painting the coffins of deceased loved ones.

He said he had a good relationship with one of the families, and the other family asked him if he could paint the coffin.

“The inspiration for creating these pieces comes from deep within my connections to my culture and also from helping other people with a story that fits the person being buried,” he told Daily Mail Australia.

This includes family members leaving handprints on the coffin as a sign and connection to let their loved one know that they will be with them forever.

“At first I felt nervous, but thinking about the pain the families were going through at the time… it helped take my creativity to another level where I didn’t believe I could reach it.

“I felt at peace with an enveloping calm towards the completion of the two chests.”

Mr McKenzie said he would be honored to do this for other families in the future.

Soon he will also have the opportunity to go abroad to continue his career.

“Next year I’ll be traveling to America to work on some big projects and show my art in New York, which will be a great experience,” he said.