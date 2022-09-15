NRLW young gun opens up on her romance with Cronulla Sharks NRL star

St George Illawarra Dragons young gunner Andie Robinson is candid about her relationship with Cronulla shark fullback Kade Dykes – and the race they had to watch to see who would make it to the top level first.

Robinson, 20, is one of the best young talents in NSW’s rugby league, making impressive debuts for the U19 home state Blues and the Dragons in the NRLW.

The winger had her first game with St George Illawarra just two weeks after friend Dykes made his for the Cronulla Sharks in the NRL – and it couldn’t have come sooner.

“He made his debut and then I made mine. That was so cool. We never thought it would happen like this,” Robinson told the… Daily Telegram ahead of the Dragons’ big game with the Newcastle Knights this weekend.

“It was a bit of a race between us to see who they would be first, he beat me by a couple of weeks.

“However, I overtook him because I scored in my first game. We are very competitive.’

Dykes is the son of former Sharks playmaker Adam Dykes. Robinson’s is the daughter of Tigers wonderful Clint Robinson

The ultra-athletic couple, who have been together for four years, also train a lot together.

“It’s nice to share this, it’s great that we can do this together,” Robinson said.

“We are always training in the park, for fun and to seriously develop our school skills.

“It’s so cool that we’re working towards the same goals.

“I was so excited for him when he made his debut, he made a lot of sacrifices to get there, never goes out, never drinks, never does anything like that.

“He was there when I debuted, but I couldn’t find him, even after the game I saw everyone in front of him.

“Apparently I scored right in front of him, though.”

Robinson studies journalism and would like to work in the media someday

Robinson, who studies a bachelor’s degree in journalism at Wollongong uni, is the daughter of Clint Robinson who played with the Balmain Tigers in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

Dykes is the son of former Cronulla Sharks playmaker Adam Dykes, who had a 13-year career with the club, receiving the Dally M five-eighth of the year in 2001.

Dykes’ grandfather John was also a major rugby league player and representative for Cronulla in the 1970s.

The Sharks face Souths in the semi-final of Saturday night’s sudden death, while Robinson’s Dragons face the Knights in the final game of the NRLW triple header on Sunday.