NRLW star in famous State of Origin same-sex kissing photo game blasts Manly pride jersey boycotters

The NRLW star who made headlines around the world when she was photographed kissing her then-girlfriend after playing on opposing teams in a state-of-home match has expressed anger at the fiasco of Manly’s pride jersey.

Karina Brown – whose display of affection with Vanessa Foliaki was one of the most amazing images of the season in 2018 – said she was “triggered” by seven Sea Eagles stars who refused to wear the club’s rainbow strip because of their religious and cultural beliefs.

“I felt furious and frustrated,” she told the on her game podcasting.

“As I dug a little deeper, I realized it’s not even a pride jersey, which makes it even worse. This is a jersey for everyone in the league…whether you love someone of the same sex or Jesus Christ, it says there’s a place for you in the rugby league.

Brown (right) is no stranger to footy outrage over same-sex relationship issues after her kiss with then-girlfriend Vanessa Foliaki (pictured) drew vile abuse online

Brown (right, with Foliaki) said the furore over Manly’s rainbow strip was made “even worse” for her when she discovered it was made not just to support same-sex relationships, but for “everyone in the competition.”

“To get angry about a jersey with a few extra colors on the piping…I was amazed that some players took a stance.”

The photo of Brown and Foliaki sparked outrage among some footy fans, who slammed the then-couple with vile abuse online.

One troll said they should “keep that crap in the locker room or at home,” while others wrote it was “sad to see more of this crap rammed down our throats.”

The NRL stood up for the couple, responding to a post that accused the code of “sexualizing the game” with the comeback: “If we can post a photo of (former Storm and Roosters star) Cooper Cronk and his wife kissing , then we can share a photo of Karina Brown and Ness Foliaki also sharing a moment.’

The NRL supported Brown and Foliaki when the photo was abused by footy fans in 2018

Six of the seven boycotting male stars have Polynesian backgrounds, such as Foliaki, who said her parents were still coming to terms with her sexuality when the photo hit the news.

‘They have a very traditional Tongan background, where that is not allowed. Being gay is not something in our culture,” she said.

“My family had to deal with a reaction from the Tongan community… Mom and Dad just said they needed time to take it all in. It was hard for them, when no one expected the photo and then suddenly it was there for everyone to see.

The Manly Seven have been banned from attending the game against the Roosters at the home of the Sea Eagles after NSW police raised concerns for their safety and admitted they were concerned about the potential for trouble in the crowd.

Brown was joined in her condemnation of the boycotts by TV star Magda Szubanski, who said they do not show the tolerance preached in Christianity.