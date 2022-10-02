NRLW players RIPPED OFF with their premiership rings Panthers Eels 2022 NRL final

<!–

The NRLW showcases some of the best female athletes in the country, but their premiership rings seem to pale in comparison to those their male counterparts receive for winning NRL rugby league grand finals.

The Newcastle Knights won the NRLW premiership in just their second season after a 32-12 defeat of the Parramatta Eels on Sunday afternoon.

Millie Boyle of the Newcastle Knights holds the 2022 NRLW trophy and wears the premiership ring on her left hand after defeating the Parramatta Eels 32-12 on Sunday afternoon

The Knights’ historic win completed a remarkable climb from last year’s wooden spoon to premiership in 2022.

However, the Premiership rings awarded to the Knights after the game were very small and simple unlike those awarded to the male players – which are worth $10,000.

The $10,000 premiership rings presented to each player in the NRL premiership-winning side are made of gold, diamonds and rubies

Much was made during the week of the jewelery that would be presented to each player from the premiership-winning NRL team on Sunday night.

Sydney jewelers Affinity Diamonds create rings for the NRL each season. This year’s is made of solid white gold encrusted with two carats of diamonds and ‘pigeon blood red’ rubies – and designed by legendary commentator Ray Warren.

This year’s rings were designed by legendary commentator Ray Warren

Over the years, the rings have been designed by Johnathan Thurston, former NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller and an ICU nurse in the first year of the pandemic.

A Google search for details on the construction of the 2022 NRLW rings returns no results, although in previous years they have also been created by Affinity Diamonds.