NRL WAG Tahlia Giumelli calls out moving company who destroyed her expensive marble table 

Tahlia Giumelli has slammed a moving company that destroyed her marble table and stopped taking her calls.

The NRL WAG, 29, posted a photo of the broken table to Instagram Stories on Friday and complained she had not been compensated.

“Remember our marble table that the movers broke in our move almost two years ago?” she wrote.

Tahlia Giumelli has slammed a moving company that destroyed her marble table and stopped taking her calls. Pictured with her husband Tom and their children

‘They said it went through the insurance, they took the bit that broke off and have stopped taking our calls (trust me, we try at least once a week).

“As much as I’d love to name and shame myself, I don’t think it’s going anywhere, and now I’m left with a broken marble table in my garage that we don’t need and can’t sell!”

She finished by asking, ‘What can we do with the marble so we can clear it out of the garage?’

Tahlia and her husband, NRL star Tom Burgess, 30, bought their ‘forever home’ in Woolooware in New South Wales’ Sutherland Shire in 2021.

The couple paid $2.61 million for the four-bedroom property — a spacious abode for their brood.

Tom and Tahlia planned an extensive renovation of the 2002-built home after creating an Instagram page to update their fans on their journey.

The couple spent the last 12 months looking for their perfect ‘forever home’.

The house covers two floors and has four bedrooms on the top floor, including a master with walk-in wardrobe and ensuite.

Tahlia married Rabbitohs star Tom in January and they are the proud parents of toddler daughters Sophie and Elodie.