NRL viewers slam broadcasters for keeping cameras rolling after Victor Radley’s sickening head blow

The Sydney Roosters’ 18-14 win over the Melbourne Storm was marred by a sickening head injury to Victor Radley, who was knocked out while attempting a tackle.

With just over eight minutes left in Friday night’s game at AAMI Park, Radley tried to tackle Melbourne prop Jesse Bromwich but got his head in the wrong place.

The Roosters star made contact with Bromwich’s hip and Radley appeared to be cold when he hit the turf.

Sydney Roosters prop Victor Radley was knocked out in the match against the Storm

In disturbing scenes, the 24-year-old appeared to be suffering from convulsions as Roosters’ medical staff quickly nursed him onto the field.

An eerie silence fell over AAMI Park and the Fox League cameras turned away from the scene as Radley was finally stretched from the field by the medics.

“Victor Radley showed signs of convulsions/convulsions after suffering a concussion there,” the NRL Physio account tweeted immediately after the Roosters gag was taken off the field.

“Despite the graphical nature of the incident, the presence of immediate seizures is not associated with adverse outcomes (via scans/recovery time) or risk of future seizures.”

Radley was immediately cared for by Roosters medical staff after he was knocked out

An eerie silence descended on AAMI Park as medics nursed the 24-year-old

Radley was eventually stretched off the field into the medi cab before being assessed

Radley appeared to be recovering quickly, and Fox League reporter Lara Pitt noted that he spoke to doctors in the medical tent while he was being assessed.

The Rooster prop was then seen on the field after the final whistle, talking and joking with teammates and chatting with Roosters coach Trent Robinson back in the sheds.

Nevertheless, there will be concerns about Radley, who took a big hit in the opening game of the season against Newcastle.

The Roosters are expected to equip him for the final game of the season against the Rabbitohs next week, in a bid to get him back in time for the final.

The NRL physio Twitter account indicated that the seizures were not directly related to adverse outcomes or the risk of future seizures

The account noted that convulsions were not a determining factor in classifying concussion severity

Radley’s injury and in particular its graphic nature left many viewers in distress, including Fox League commentator Dan Ginnane.

“Radley’s in trouble here,” he said.

“They will have to stop playing here. Oh my, those are ugly pictures. These are disturbing scenes.’

Several others agree, noting that the cameras could have turned away from the scene faster than they did.

One viewer described the footage as one of the ‘most terrifying things’ he’s ever seen

A fan lamented the way the Fox League commentary team handled the incident

Some suggested the cameras should have panned from the scene faster than they did

Broadcaster Quentin Hull was shocked by the images of Radley’s injury

One viewer described it as the “most terrifying thing I’ve ever seen on a football field,” while another added, “Seeing Victor Radley convulsing after that head knock was hard to see.

“Commentators are absolutely silent and ignored the obvious.”

Broadcaster Quentin Hull tweeted that the footage had made him ‘crooked’, while another viewer added: ‘Shame on the NRL cameramen. Victor Radley is knocked out and begins to convulse and the cameras remain on him. Terrible to watch.’