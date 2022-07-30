NRL: Tigers produce STUNNING upset win over Brisbane Broncos

A week of heartbreak and legal threats ended in unbridled joy for Wests Tigers with a 32-18 NRL from Brisbane at Suncorp Stadium.

Without the injured playmaker Luke Brooks, the Tigers were proud of their jersey and recovered from Sunday’s controversial defeat to North Queensland to end a six-game home run against the Broncos.

The boilover sees Brisbane, who regretted too many uncharacteristic handling mistakes, fall out of the top four and lift the Tigers off the bottom of the NRL ladder.

Wests Tigers took a surprise win over Brisbane Broncos in the NRL on Saturday

It was the five-eighth Adam Doueihi, in an 18-point display, who stood the longest for the visitors and who closed the game appropriately with the last try.

Having terrified Premiership candidates Penrith, Parramatta and the Cowboys in their previous three starts, the Tigers showed from the start that they would be ready for battle again.

“We felt the win was coming… and this was a big achievement for us,” Doueihi told Fox Sports.

In a game of momentum swings, which was tied at 12-all at halftime, it was two tries in three minutes early in the second half that proved crucial for the Tigers.

They took the lead in the 47th minute when Starford prevented To’a after Doueihi returned a bomb and accidentally punched Adam Reynolds in the head in the process forcing the Brisbane playmaker for an HIA.

While Reynolds was being judged, Zane Musgrove stormed over Corey Paix and, despite the hint of a double move, got the try for a 12 point advantage.

The Broncos managed to get themselves back on track just as Reynolds was cleared to return with Jordan Riki firing over three defenders to score, but they squandered comeback opportunities with poor handling.

Zane Musgrove scores after bursting through a weak Broncos defense during the win

Young playmaker Jock Madden made sure Brooks wasn’t missed in the first half, setting up a try and scoring the second so the visitors could calm the home crowd at half time.

The Tigers were the first to strike as Madden combined nicely on the short side to corner Brent Naden in his 50th NRL appearance.

But the Broncos changed the momentum with a series of off-loads to gain field position before Reynolds used his magic for two quick attempts midway through the first half to Tesi Nui and Ezra Mam

Naden bombed a golden opportunity for a second try late in the first half by inexplicably intervening to touch, but a juggling Madden drove the Tigers to break level by starting a raging break from Kelma Tuilagi and to end.