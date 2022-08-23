NRL superstar Nathan Cleary and girlfriend Tèah Foot split

<!–

Nathan Cleary and Tèah Foot’s whirlwind romance has quickly come to an end.

The model recently dumped the Penrith Panthers player, 24, from Instagram with sources showing the Daily Telegram on Tuesday they were no longer an item.

A friend of the couple said, “Let’s say they’re taking a break. They were off and on for a while, so who knows what will happen.”

They continued: “Tèah likes him a lot, but it hasn’t gone serious anywhere and they aren’t together at the moment.”

After Tèah unfollowed him online, Nathan posted a series of photos on Instagram with the caption: “Life goes on.”

It comes just weeks after the pair were spotted enjoying an intimate dinner at Spice Thai restaurant in Sydney’s Coogee.

They had reportedly been seeing each other “on and off” for a few months.

Tèah works for Peaches Pilates studio in Bondi and lives in a nearby apartment where she often poses for racy photos that appear on her Instagram account.

She is also the sister of former Sydney Swans player Zac Foot.

The glamazon is currently represented by Melbourne model agency Brooklyn MGMT and the American agency The Talent Drive.

Meanwhile, early this month, the Panthers halfback received his marching orders from referee Todd Smith for a shocking tackle that tipped Parramatta Eels’ Dylan Brown on the head within 20 minutes.

In the incident, Dylan had nearly come to a stop and Nathan soon lost control of the tackle, lifting his opponent over his horizontal line and dumping him into the turf.

The Eels star escaped the sickening collision without anything more than a fright, before he gingerly rose to his feet.

Nathan looked visibly concerned when Todd summoned him for a quick chat and the referee wasted no time in sending him away.

He later apologized to Panthers fans on Instagram, stating that he was “nasty for such a stupid mistake that let the guys down. I’m not talking about that, it was a terrible technique and I need to get better.’