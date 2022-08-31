NRL star turned TV host Beau Ryan says sports stars aren’t just handed media gigs

<!–

The Amazing Race host Beau Ryan spoke on Wednesday about the realities of life after sport for former athletes.

The ex-NRL player turned television host said ex-sports stars have to work hard to score media appearances.

He insisted that they have to prove that they are suitable for a television or radio job and that roles are not just given to them.

He told Food Bytes podcast host Sarah Patterson, “It wasn’t like I was just playing footy and getting a gig. That’s not how it works.

“You have to be passionate about it. And of course you have to have some talent. You have to work for it. And that’s what I did.’

Beau’s comments come after he said he’d like to host a celebrity edition of The Amazing Race starring his soccer friends.

He told Yahoo lifestyle he would like to host this proposed series in 2023 and he already chose his dream cast.

“Roxy Jacenko wants to do it, all my football friends want to do it, people who don’t just work for TV but became famous for other reasons, they all want to do this show because it’s fun,” he said.

Beau was an NRL player from 2007 – 2014 and since his retirement he has built a career as both a television and radio host.

His media career began with guest appearances on Channel Nine’s The Footy Show in 2009 and he now presents 10’s hit reality series The Amazing Race: Around The World.

Other retired sports stars clearly have a passion for working in the media too, with legendary leg spinner Shane Warne becoming a fixture on Australian television following his retirement from cricket.

Meanwhile, other retired athletes have also developed careers as sports commentators, including NRL player Braith Anasta and cricket legend Mark Waugh, who both work at Fox Sports.