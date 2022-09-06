NRL star Tom Burgess’ wife Tahlia Giumelli reveals she suffered a miscarriage

<!–

The wife of NRL star Tom Burgess has revealed she had a miscarriage last year.

Tahlia Giumelli, 29, told her 33,000 Instagram followers that she and her husband were a “ball of emotions” after getting pregnant, only to lose the baby days later.

In response to a fan question on her Instagram story, the mother of two shared a photo of her and Tom relaxing on the beach, writing: “Tom and I had an early miscarriage last year.

“It was a ball of emotions because we weren’t willing to add to our family, but we agreed what we would add to our family, only to have a miscarriage a few days later.

We already have two beautiful children and believe that everything happens for a reason.

“For whatever reason it was intended.”

Tahlia, Elodie and Sophie’s mother, often shares candid details about her health on social media.

In November, she admitted she suffered from an eating disorder as a teenager, but after giving birth to two children, she has a better relationship with her body.

More recently, she revealed that she had been diagnosed with ADHD, more commonly known as ADHD.

In August, she said she started reading two popular books about the condition, Women with Attention Deficit Disorder and The Disorganized Mind, after being diagnosed.

“These are the two books recommended to me by my psychiatrist,” she wrote.

She added: ‘Finally found them after I misplaced’ [sic] them at home. Shock.’

Tahlia called Women with Attention Deficit Disorder “an eye-opener” and explained that this was the first thing she read after being diagnosed.

ADHD is a mental illness with symptoms such as difficulty focusing, hyperactivity, and impulsive behavior.

The adult condition is treated in the same way as ADHD in children, with medication and counseling.

Tahlia and Rabbitohs actor Tom tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Sydney in January