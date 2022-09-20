NRL star supports Paul Gallen v Matt Lodge blockbuster after $1MILLION call-out

Matt Lodge has argued for a huge success with Paul Gallen and NRL enforcer Aaron Woods is certainly backing a clash between the two bitter rivals.

Gallen beat both Ben Hannant and Justin Hodges on the same night last week and with one fight left on his No Limit boxing contract, Lodge has thrown his hat into the ring to be the 40-year-old’s dance partner in his swan song.

The Roosters prop insists money is not the driving force behind his interest in a December showdown, calling for $1 million to be raised on a GoFundMe page, with the funds donated to a youth program in his native western Sydney.

Matt Lodge has thrown his hat into the ring to face Paul Gallen in his final boxing match

‘I have been asked to fight several times. I’m sure everyone would love to see nothing more than me get in the ring,’ Lodge wrote in a statement on Instagram.

‘Last week Paul Gallen said he would ‘smash every current NRL player’ and wants to make it his last game.

‘Well, after a lot of consideration, I’m willing to give 99 percent of the population what they want. I jump in the ring with rugby league’s best boxer and give him his grand final.

‘Whenever he wants, as many rounds as he wants. Bankwest Stadium or Northies I don’t really care which you choose. But I don’t box, I’m a football player, so I’m sure I’m not doing it without a purpose – and I don’t want a single dollar for it.

‘Instead I want everyone to throw away what they can afford, get the popcorn out, sit in the lounge and enjoy, I’ll donate it all to a good cause.’

Gallen was triumphant last week, defeating Justin Hodges and Ben Hannant

The 40-year-old has one fight left on his deal with No Limits and is eyeing a fight in December

With front rower Woods has labeled the potential fight a ‘promoter’s dream’, jockeying that the nation is desperate to see Lodge beaten by Gallen.

“This could be a promoter’s dream, everyone in Australia wants to see Lodgey’s head in, we know why he’s had a few indiscretions in the past,” Woods said on Triple M.

‘He comes across and tries to be a big tough guy on the pitch, he hid behind Waerea-Hargreaves on the pitch.

‘He milked penalties when he was at the Warriors and won them the game, this is his opportunity to try and stand up and be cool.

‘And he’s come up against one of the toughest guys ever to put a glove on… Gallen is always the bad guy.

‘We could all get behind Gal for once to see Lodge get his head…how many people would like to see him get his head, he can’t even make the Prime Minister’s team at the moment.’

But Gallen says Lodge can donate the $700,000 payout he received from the Warriors instead of asking the public to donate $1 million to a GoFundMe page

NRL enforcer Aaron Woods has thrown his support behind a Gallen vs Lodge blockbuster

Gallen blasted Lodge’s call, demanding the Roosters star donate the $700,000 payout he received from the Warriors before joining the Sydney side instead of asking the public to donate money.

“He wants to raise money, does he?” Gallen told Wide World of Sports. So once again he actually does nothing. Once again he is looking for other people to donate their hard earned money to make him look good.

“If he really wants to donate money and cares about these people, donate the money he doesn’t work hard to earn, he gets $700,000 off the Warriors, donate it to a good cause,” Gallen said.

‘Prove how much you want to help people. Don’t use other people’s hard earned money, don’t use my profile.

‘You do something yourself. You get up from your back. All I’ve heard him say is that he doesn’t do anything. He’s asking others to donate money, $1 million, and he’s going to fight me. Shut up mate.’