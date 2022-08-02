NRL star Michael Gordon waits for penalty after pleading guilty to cocaine possession

Former Gold Coast Titans star Michael Gordon faces a nerve-wracking two-week wait to find out if there’s any hope of resuming his rugby league coaching dreams.

The 38-year-old was arrested at his home in Casuarina in November 2020 as part of an attack on the supply of cocaine and MDMA across the NSW-Queensland border.

Gordon, who played 261 NRL games before retiring in late 2019, was charged with two counts of supplying a banned drug and two counts of possessing a banned drug.

He pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine, but denied charges of drug supply.

Dressed in a dark blue suit and tie and flanked by wife Tess, the former Blues Origin player appeared at Tweed Heads Local Court on Tuesday for the final submissions.

Magistrate Geoff Dunlevy has reserved his decision until Tuesday, August 16.

It was an ignominious end to a playing career with stints for the Panthers, Sharks, Eels, Roosters and Titans.

Within hours of his arrest, the Titans released a brief statement confirming that Gordon would no longer work with them as a specialist coach.

Gordon’s temporary move to a coaching position with the Tweed Coast Raiders was also postponed after the NSW Rugby League insisted on closing the case.

The pair declined to comment on the waiting media as they left the court.