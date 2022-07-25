NRL star Kevin Proctor investigated by Gold Coast Titans after vaping during loss to Bulldogs

Former Gold Coast captain Kevin Proctor is in hot water after posting a video to social media of him vaping at CommBank Stadium during the NRL club’s loss to Canterbury.

In a now-deleted Instagram story, Proctor can be seen vaping in a cell at CommBank Stadium during halftime of the Titans’ 36-26 loss on Sunday.

The video was uploaded with the caption ‘not the halftime vape’ as Proctor inhaled and then shook his head with the Titans 26-10 at the time.

Proctor did not play in the game but was part of the squad as the 19th man with the video believed to have been taken in a washroom in the Titans’ locker rooms.

Stadium officials also confirmed to AAP that vaping is not allowed in the seating area or anywhere around the stadium.

In order for people to vape or smoke at the venue, they must request a pass-out and exit the stadium itself.

The incident has been noted by both the NRL and the Titans, and Proctor is expected to face disciplinary action from the club as soon as Monday.

Proctor was co-captain with the club last year and has not played for the Titans since the ninth round in May.

Proctor – who was the club’s co-captain last year – was fined $20,000 in 2017 and banned for four games by the Titans over a cocaine scandal.

The issue of a senior player once again raises the question of culture at the NRL club, who have lost their last eight games.

They sit above only Wests Tigers on for-and-against the bottom of the NRL ladder, with coach Justin Holbrook’s job firmly in the limelight.

Holbrook again admitted on Sunday that lack of experience was a major problem after he released established halfback Jamal Fogarty at the start of the season.

Titans management had stated late last year that they were on the brink of a premiership window, believing that two titles were possible before 2030.