NRL star Junior Amone is jailed after being charged with allegedly attacking a tradie with a HAMMER

St George Illawarra star Junior Amone has been charged heavily after allegedly attacking a tradesman with a hammer and leaving him with serious injuries.

The Dragons playmaker – whose full name is Talatau Junior Amone – was arrested on Thursday and taken to Wollongong Police Station where he was charged with recklessly inflicting grievous bodily harm (in company), destruction or damage to property and harassment .

He did not seek bail, which was formally denied.

It is alleged that the attack took place on November 15 this year near the star’s home in Wollongong on the NSW south coast.

Amone’s father Talatau Dal Amone was charged with the same incident last month.

According to court documents, the trafficker became involved in a dispute with Amone’s father over where he parked his car before both Amones and an unknown man confronted him.

It is alleged that Junior was armed with a hammer, which he swung at the victim.

The merchant then ran to a nearby property and climbed onto the roof to escape, only to be followed by Junior Amone, who swung the hammer at him.

It is alleged that the victim fell off the roof and hit an air conditioner in the process.

Junior Amone then allegedly yelled, “Get the f***ing c**t.”

According to the documents, a police dog officer arrived and saw Junior Amone on the roof, still armed with the hammer.

The alleged victim was chased to another house, the documents say, where he collapsed and called Triple Zero.

It is also alleged that the younger Amone and the unknown man jumped onto the roof of the merchant’s vehicle, damaging the car and breaking the windshield.

The Dragons released a statement saying Junior Amone’s case has been referred to the NRL Integrity Unit.