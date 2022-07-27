NRL star Jai Arrow’s dog mauls pet greyhound to death

Jai Arrow’s dog has killed a New South Wales couple’s beloved greyhound just three months after the Canberra star was forced to pay $10,000 for a separate attack perpetrated by his American Staffordshire bull terrier.

According to 9NewsJohn and Karen Gowan – owners of 11-year-old Ruby dog ​​- are demanding answers after Arrow’s dog, Thor, attacked their greyhound just 100 yards from their home in Bateau Bay on the central coast earlier this month.

Thor shot out of a house and clung to Ruby, leaving the 11-year-old with a punctured thorax, dislocated jaw and multiple deep cuts.

She was rushed to a local vet but could not be rescued.

“This other dog was on her like a flash,” said Gowan.

“I didn’t see it coming, I couldn’t protect her, I couldn’t do anything.”

Arrow’s dog had already been labeled ‘dangerous’ by Waverly Council after he mauled another dog on Bronte Beach, eastern Sydney, in April.

Thor attacked a mini schnauzer while being walked by South’s teammate Liam Knight, and Arrow paid $10,000 for the injured dog’s vet bill after the incident.

“We sincerely apologize to the family and the dog for this incident,” Arrow said.

“We never intended for something like this to happen. It’s the first time something like this has happened to him.

“Dogs are very much a part of people’s families and hopefully we can help with the other dog’s recovery.

“We have been in contact with the municipality and the police and have offered to pay all expenses and vet bills related to this incident. We are very sorry that this has happened and once again we apologize for the suffering my dog ​​has caused. Hopefully the dog can make a full recovery.’

Arrow declined to comment when 9News contacted him.