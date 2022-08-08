NRL star Bryce Cartwright subject of restraining order to protect anti-vaxxer ex-wife Shanelle

NRL star Bryce Cartwright is set to appear in a Sydney court this week after police issued a restraining order to protect his anti-vaxxer ex-wife.

Cartwright divorced his ex-wife Shanelle early last year, just months after walking away from a $450,000-per-season contract with the Gold Coast Titans.

The 27-year-old attacker returned to New South Wales in September 2020 with Shanelle, the mother of his two children, for personal reasons. He now plays for the Parramatta Eels.

Police have applied for an arrest warrant for Cartwright on behalf of Shanelle and the footballer is due to appear before the Waverley Local Court on Thursday.

NRL star Bryce Cartwright is set to appear in a Sydney court this week after police issued a restraining order to protect his anti-vaxxer ex-wife Shanelle. The former couple is in the photo

Cartwright divorced wife Shanelle early last year, just months after walking away from a $450,000-per-season contract with the Gold Coast Titans. The former couple has two children

An interim injunction states that Cartwright must not attack, threaten, stalk, harass or intimidate his former partner, as well as other standard conditions that he not damage her property or harm any animal she owns.

Cartwright will not face criminal charges.

An incident that led to the AVO being sought was described by sources as a “domestic dispute” that was in no way physical, according to The Daily Telegraph.

The former couple’s views on vaccinations, which were mainly expressed on social media, were widely condemned by medical experts in 2020.

At the time of their parting, Cartwright’s agent Allan Gainey of Pinnacle Sports Management said the split was a “personal matter”.

“Look, the kid is in a good spot right now and I want to keep him there,” Gainey said in January of last year. “He doesn’t need publicity about his private life.”

Police have applied for an arrest warrant for Cartwright on behalf of Shanelle and the footballer is due to appear before the Waverley Local Court on Thursday. The couple moved to Sydney in September 2020 citing ‘personal reasons’

Concerns over Cartwright’s mental state started after he and Shanelle received a number of threats on social media over their controversial stance on vaccinations.

Some of the threats included harming the couple’s young children.

“It does take its toll at some point,” Cartwright said at the time. ‘I occasionally see a therapist to clear my head.

“I have little things that I like to do, like meditate… it clears my head and can be as simple as just going for a swim, not touching my phone, or taking the kids to the beach.”

Shanelle (pictured) and Bryce Cartwright were candid about their views on vaccinations

Cartwright, a standout Penrith junior before making his first-class debut in 2014, was allowed to continue playing in the NRL in May 2020, despite refusing a mandatory flu vaccination.

That vaccination was part of the NRL’s return scheme at the height of the Covid pandemic.

The Titans filed for a medical waiver granted by Queensland chief physician Jeannette Young.

Cartwright and his wife then caused controversy when they publicly stated that they would not vaccinate their young children.

Cartwright (pictured above) walked away from a major contract with the Gold Coast before signing with Parramatta

The couple called themselves “pro-choice” rather than “anti-vax”.

Once touted as an NSW State of Origin prospect after a strong start to his career with the Panthers, Cartwright made the move to the Titans to work under ex-coach Garth Brennan in 2018.

He played just three games for Gold Coast in 2020 before making the move to Parramatta, where he made 19 appearances last year.

Cartwright has appeared for the Eels seven times this year, including coming off the bench on Friday night in a 36-20 win over Manly.

Do you know more? Email tips@dailymail.com