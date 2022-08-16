NRL star Brett Finch pleads guilty to sharing child abuse material; will be sentenced in September

<!–

Former footy player Brett Finch has been found guilty of calling a sex hotline to share child abuse material.

The ex-NRL player admitted on Tuesday through his lawyer Paul McGirr that he had used a carriage service to share material about child abuse.

Finch had received a total of seven charges, but six were dropped today at the local court at Downing Center in Sydney and will be sentenced in court in September.

Out of court, Mr McGirr said, “Subjective material will be obtained regarding my client’s mental health and potential substance abuse issues.”

Daily Mail Australia understands that Finch had not spoken to anyone directly, but had left messages on an answering service.

It was alleged that Finch participated in a child abuse chat group and shared illegal material through a gay hotline.

McGirr told the Daily Mail Australia that his client had been “dragged up” in a wider police investigation into the activities of other men.

“Brett Finch was not the focal point of the investigation and in that regard his offense was isolated,” Mr McGirr said. “He doesn’t know any of the co-defendants and has committed no offense for nearly 12 months before he was arrested.”

During the Strike Force Hank investigation conducted by the NSW Police Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad in December 2021, Finch was initially charged with using a carriage service to distribute, publish or promote child abuse material.

As part of the NSW Police Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad Strike Force Hank investigation, eight men aged between 34 and 71 were arrested in raids in Sydney, Coffs Harbor and Shoal Bay, including Finch.

Finch was arrested on December 14, and in December 2021, his home in Sans Souci was searched, with his cell phone confiscated.

In the wake of his initial indictment, Finch has been released on parole, requiring him to go to the police once a week, avoid social media, avoid contact with anyone under the age of 16, and stay away from known places. is that they are frequented by children.

Finch pleaded guilty to using a carriage service to share child abuse material

He played 330 first-class matches for the Raiders, Roosters, Eels, Wigan Warriors and Melbourne Storm in the NRL and the English Super League.

In 2009, Finch won the NRL premiership with the Storm, though the title was stripped from them for salary cap violations.

During an injury crisis at State of Origin, he kicked the famous field goal for the New South Wales Blues.

He has spoken publicly about his alcohol and drug addiction over the years.