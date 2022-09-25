NRL star Brandon Smith admits ‘I wish I could control what I say better’ ahead of move to Roosters

The Cheese says he took $200K less to join the Roosters as a starting whore

The 26-year-old was in hot water this year for describing his passion for taking the Roosters to a final while still under contract with Melbourne

NRL star Brandon Smith wishes he could better control what he says

Controversial NRL star Brandon Smith is Bondi bound in 2023 but his move wasn’t easy – he wishes he could control what he says better as the furious tool reveals he took $200,000 less to move north.

The 26-year-old played his last game for the Storm in the first round of the finals, bowing out to the Raiders in a shock loss.

Brandon Smith (C) and Cameron Munster (L) dejected after a shock loss to the Raiders in week one of the 2022 NRL finals

Earlier this year, Smith got into hot water in an all-out interview with YKTR, which put his position and loyalty to Melbourne in jeopardy.

‘The Cheese’ dropped the F-bomb 61 times throughout the podcast special and described how he was determined to take the Roosters to premiership glory upon his arrival.

“I definitely regret it (the interview), but I can’t take it back,” Smith told me Daily Telegraph.

‘My mouth is just tumbling. This is who I am. It’s in my DNA.

‘I’m not perfect and people have seen that. I wish I could control what I say a little better and I will work on that.’

Brandon Smith talks to the YKTR podcast team – angering Storm fans by describing his passion to win a premiership with the Roosters

The 2020 premiership says he took a $200,000 pay cut to join Robinson and his roster, and said the Dolphins were willing to confirm a massive salary beyond his negotiations with Chooks and the Storm.

‘No word of a lie, the Roosters’ offer was the lowest of all the clubs I spoke to. I promise you I took $200,000 less than the Dolphins and $100,000 less than the Storm offered,” Smith said.

He has been offered a starting hooker position with the tricolours, as current hooker Sam Verrills will head to the Titans on a two-year deal.

Smith is warming up for the Round 23 game against the Broncos in August

The joker insists his decision to move to NSW was not taken lightly, choosing the Roosters; as his job security was not assured while Harry Grant remained No.1 in Melbourne.

Under the radar in Melbourne, Smith knows he will have to keep his boisterous personality quiet while in Sydney’s public view – which saw him dye his hair blonde with teammate Cameron Munster after the pair arrived late for a club meeting.

Smith partied hard after 2020 NRL grand final – donning ski goggles and cradling the NRL Premiership trophy

At the end of the 2021 season, Smith and Munster were investigated by the NRL’s integrity unit for partying in a hotel room with a white cloth on the table.

The No. 6 star was forced to spend a month in rehab and abstain from alcohol for a year, while Smith was fined $15,000 and suspended for one match.

The Kiwi international revealed coach Bellamy kissed him on the forehead after his final game with the club, crying and thanking him for the opportunity.

Kenny Bromwich, Jesse Bromwich and Brandon Smith perform a haka in round 24 after their game against the Roosters – Smith turned down joining the Bromwich brothers at the Dolphins

Nine newspapers suggested last week that Bellamy and Smith had fallen out, but the fierce forward says those reports couldn’t be further from the truth.

Smith said Bellamy has a ‘very soft side’ to him, with the two forming an unbreakable bond and invaluable friendship.