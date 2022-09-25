NRL slammed by legends of the game for cancelling Australian Kangaroos reunion

Australia’s top rugby league team – the 1982 Kangaroo Invincibles – has criticized the NRL for canceling their 40th anniversary.

The annual reunion traditionally takes place on the grand final weekend, but nothing is planned for 2022.

Australia’s Max Krilich (pictured) plays against England in 1982. Krilich is furious that the NRL has canceled plans for the reunion of ‘The Invincibles’ team, which meets annually on the grand final weekend

The 1982 Kangaroos team made history by not suffering a single defeat on tour, featuring players such as Peter Sterling (pictured above) Mal Meninga, Brett Kenny, Eric Grothe and Wally Lewis

Members of the history-making side were hoping to meet in Sydney next Saturday – and are very unhappy they have been overlooked.

‘The players are really upset,’ said team captain Max Krilich ia News Corp interview.

“It actually stinks. Rod Reddy called me last week and everyone is talking about it.

‘We love to meet for a beer and a chat about the old days. They had $25 million to buy a hotel in Brisbane but they can’t arrange a function for us.

‘We dug the well. We played our hearts out for Australia and made history. They obviously don’t care. The only thing they are worried about is the present and the future,’ said a fuming Krilich.

Rugby League legend Wally Lewis was part of the unbeaten 1982 team

The team hasn’t had the chance to catch up after 2019, so the reunion was important for the former players

The annual reunion has not started since 2019 due to the Covid pandemic, which makes the gathering even more meaningful.

“We’re starting to lose a lot of good old players,” Krilich said.

‘Men like Bozo and ‘Chook’ Raper. We won’t be here forever. These reunions are the only time we get to catch up. It’s certainly not too much to take on a meal and drink.’

An NRL spokesman confirmed there were no plans for a reunion this year.

The NRL has confirmed there are no plans for a 2022 reunion

The Invincibles made history by winning every Test on tour in 1982 with players including Mal Meninga, Brett Kenny, Eric Grothe, Wayne Pearce, Peter Sterling and Wally Lewis.

The team played an exciting brand of high-risk, free-flowing rugby that dazzled British fans and their success marked the start of a golden era for Test Rugby League and many Australians went on to enjoy successful spells playing club football in England as a result.