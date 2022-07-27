NRL rising star Manase Fainu stabbed church youth leader with one arm in a SLING, court is told

Manase Fainu had an arm in a sling when the rising NRL star allegedly stabbed a youth leader in the back with his other hand during a brawl in a church parking lot, a court heard Wednesday.

Fainu, 24, faces a count of injuring a person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. Manly Sea Eagles hooker has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

On the opening day of his trial in the Parramatta District Court, Fainu Faamanu denied stabbing Levi in ​​the back and above his right eye after a Mormon church dance in southwestern Sydney in October 2019.

Levi was taken to the hospital with a punctured lung and internal bleeding.

Fainu’s attorney Margaret Cunneen SC told the court on Tuesday that her client had been the victim of misidentification and that the Manly star had no problem with anyone at the dance.

The prosecution alleged the brawl broke out in the parking lot of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Wattle Grove after an earlier altercation in the building.

Fainu is said to have come to the dance with friends, including a Uona ‘Big Buck’ Faingaa, wearing a black hat, black top, black tracksuit bottoms with a white stripe, while his left arm was in a sling after shoulder surgery.

An argument is said to have broken out on the dance floor between Fainu, Faingaa and two others.

An attempt was made to calm the group and Faingaa is said to have said, “Okay, then we’ll go elsewhere.”

Fainu and Faingaa left the building and the court heard that CCTV footage showed Fainu jumped over a fence back into the church grounds with a number of other men.

The prosecutor said the victim and a handful of friends were standing by his car when they were approached by the group, with one of them saying ‘let’s go, let’s go’.

The Crown also claims that a man, Tony Quach, saw Fainu approach the group from behind with a steak knife.

“Tony will tell you, I believe, that he saw the accused holding a knife, described as a steak knife, in his right hand with his arm bent at a 90-degree angle,” said the prosecutor’s Ms. Curran.

Tony also saw that the suspect’s left arm was in a sling.

“Tony will tell you that then he saw the accused step forward and swing his hand, which was holding the knife, into Levi’s back and hit him just below the shoulder blade.”

It was alleged that Fainu had cut Levi above the right eye as well. Levi was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital with internal bleeding.

Fainu strongly denies the prosecution’s case, and his lawyer said, “There is a very different version of events that will be presented to you later in this trial.”

The process continues.