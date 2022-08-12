NRL ref Ben Cummins breaks down as he makes shock confession about 2019 grand final scandal

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Referee Ben Cummins has revealed the shocking toll on him and his family after making one of the most controversial decisions in NRL history in the 2019 grand final.

Cummins’ widely condemned ‘six again’ call in the Roosters’ win over Canberra overshadowed an otherwise great game of football – and he went all the way, with footy legend Wally Lewis and Souths owner Russell Crowe joining in.

The veteran referee has now become clear about how bad the consequences were, collapsing when he confessed that he had ‘negative thoughts’ about what he wanted to do with his life.

Referee Ben Cummins reveals the consequences of his blunder during the 2019 Grand Final

Boyd Cordner of the Roosters protests with Ben Cummins during the 2019 NRL Grand Final at ANZ Stadium in Sydney

His revelations come just a day after the rugby league world was rocked by the death of player and coach Paul Green, which put the mental health of Australian men in the spotlight.

The abuse came thick and fast to Cummins after he was blamed for costing Canberra’s victory while his family was targeted by trolls.

“I can’t say it was easy for them. My son faced a lot of abuse at school and my daughters [were] online – because they are on social media. That was really tough,” Cummins said.

“I actually locked myself in my house for a week. I didn’t want to talk to anyone about it. I had a few thoughts about what I wanted to do with my life and they were pretty negative.

“You feel ashamed and worthless, ashamed. I didn’t sleep. I just wanted everything to go away.’

The controversial moment when Ben called Cummins “six again” and then quickly changed his mind – resulting in an attempt by the Roosters shortly after

The referee howl of the 2019 final was every Canberra fan’s worst nightmare.

Cummins had called ‘six again’ after a Raiders offensive kick came off one of their players, so five-eighth Jack Wighton grabbed the ball and charged into the defensive line as if it were the first tackle of the set.

When the tackle was made, Cummins reversed his call, which meant that Canberra had to hand the ball to the opponent, as six tackles had been made.

Suddenly, offense turned to defense and James Tedesco scored a try to give the Roosters a 14-8 lead.

James Tedesco of the Roosters celebrates scoring a try shortly after Ben Cummins’ controversial call, giving the Roosters a 14-8 lead

“I realized I was too busy and tried to correct the call – which would have been the right call,” Cummmins said.

“But Jack Wighton didn’t see that and he was tackled and the Roosters got the ball and went the length of the field in the next set and scored. I then realized this was big at 8-all in a grand final.

“It doesn’t get any bigger than this.”

The Roosters would win the Grand Finals back to back and the Canberra Raiders – who hadn’t been in a final in 25 years – were rightfully outraged.

If you or someone you know needs support, please contact Lifeline on 13 11 14 or Beyond Blue on 1300 224 636