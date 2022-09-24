NRL pundits SLAM Taane Milne for brutal hit on Spencer Leniu as Rabbitohs winger is sent off

NRL pundits slammed Taane Milne for a ‘shocking’ tackle after the Rabbitohs winger became the first player to be sent off in a finals game in 28 years for a high shot on Panthers prop Spencer Leniu.

With the Bunnies 24-12 down and 20 minutes remaining in the preliminary final against the reigning premiers, Leniu got through Souths’ defense towards the try line as Milne stepped on.

But instead of trying to tackle the Panthers forward, Milne wildly swung a left arm at him, bringing Leniu red to the face.

Taane Milne was sent off in South Sydney’s 32-12 loss to Penrith on Saturday

The incident sparked a brawl that momentarily threatened to escalate before referee Ashley Klein stepped in to restore calm and send Milne off.

As the Rabbitohs winger headed back to the sheds, Leniu also came off the field for a head injury assessment and the two had to be separated.

Commenting on the match for Fox League, former rugby league great Steve Roach joked that Milne’s swinging punch was ‘an old-fashioned stiff arm’, but there was little sympathy for the 27-year-old elsewhere.

‘Is that the worst shot you’ve ever seen? It was a shocking tackle, said Braith Anasta on Fox League.

Milne collected Panthers prop Spencer Leniu, who washed in the face with a swinging arm

Leniu had to undergo a head injury assessment after being shaken by a brutal hit

Gorden Tallis and Andrew Johns were even more blunt in their assessment, insisting that tackles like Milnes had no place in the modern game.

“That tackle was banned in 1980,” the former Queensland great told Fox League.

‘If he [Milne] says he doesn’t think so [about the implications of the tackle] is even worse.’

Speaking on Nine, Johns added: ‘He’s lucky he didn’t break his arm the way he hit him […] it’s a rejection in the 1970s.’, while New South Wales boss Brad Fittler branded it ‘totally careless and reckless’.

Milne became the first player to be sent off in a finals match in 28 years

Milne was fouled twice in a brutal elimination final against the Sydney Roosters two weeks ago, a bad-tempered contest that saw a total of seven yellow cards.

After the game, former Broncos great Corey Parker noted that Milne’s penchant for walking a disciplinary tightrope was becoming detrimental to the Bunnies.

“It’s an area of ​​Taane Milne’s game he’s got to eradicate, he’s got to put it away, two weeks ago he was put in the sin bin twice and here he was sent off,” he said.

‘If you play with someone like that, it puts your team under so much pressure that it makes it really difficult.’