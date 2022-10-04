NRL probing Warriors star over alleged nightclub incident that left teenager 'with facial injuries'

<!–

The NRL is investigating Warriors forward Josh Curran over an incident at a Port Macquarie nightclub that reportedly left a teenager with ‘facial injuries’ over the weekend.

The incident comes just a day after North Queensland star Luciano Leilua was charged with alleged domestic violence.

The Warriors released a statement on Tuesday afternoon confirming they had reported the matter to the NRL Integrity Unit.

“Vodafone Warriors CEO Cameron George has confirmed knowledge of an alleged incident involving striker Josh Curran at a licensed venue over the weekend in Port Macquarie, New South Wales,” the club said in a statement.

“The club wishes to advise that the incident has been reported to the NRL Integrity Unit and will now await further information from the NRL investigation.”

It is believed that Curran called the club to inform them of the matter.

New South Wales police said on Tuesday they were investigating an incident in which a 16-year-old boy was allegedly assaulted.

‘Officers from the Mid North Coast Police District launched investigations following reports that a teenager was assaulted at a nightclub on William Street, Port Macquarie, at around 10am. [2 October]says a spokesman for the police.

‘The teenage boy suffered facial injuries as a result of the alleged incident.

‘Investigations into this incident are ongoing. As part of their inquiries, detectives are interviewing numerous witnesses and reviewing CCTV from the nightclub and surrounding area.’

It comes as the NRL considers whether to stand Leilua after he was charged with domestic violence on Monday.

The Cowboys star is due to represent Samoa at the Rugby League World Cup, and had been preparing to fly to England when he was advised to stay back.

A legal representative for the rower told Nine Newspapers on Tuesday that their client planned to defend the charges.

There remains a question of whether any NRL sanctions would affect his ability to feature at the World Cup, which begins later this month.

Leilua’s charges do not equal the minimum 11-year jail terms for invoking the automatic no-fault stand-down policy, but the NRL has previously suspended players over allegations of domestic violence.

The situation was complicated on Tuesday by the fact that Samoa was in transit to the UK, while time zones also made it difficult to clarify.

World Cup officials previously indicated the NRL would decide when the penalties would be carried into the tournament.