NRL: Player revolt at Knights as teammates back David Klemmer after he abused staffer

An ugly player revolt looms in Newcastle amid reports that prop David Klemmer could be sacked immediately.

The 28-year-old Klemmer, who at his peak was regarded as one of the best front rowers in the NRL, was set to take on the Tigers in round 21 this weekend.

The penalty came after he verbally abused Knights coach Hayden Knowles and refused to leave the field during the club’s 24-10 defeat to the Bulldogs last Sunday.

He has the support of his teammates as he fights for his future at the club, where he has a deal of $900,000 a year until the end of 2023.

Klemmer was given a show cause notice by the club to explain his behavior on the pitch, and earlier this week there were reports that the club had rejected his request to move to Parramatta before the August 1 deadline.

A player uprising threatens in Newcastle amid reports prop David Klemmer (pictured centre) could be sacked immediately

Klemmer was ticketed for the show after verbally abusing Knights coach Hayden Knowles (right) during the club’s 24-10 loss to the Bulldogs last Sunday

He will not play for Newcastle again until he reacts to the club’s foul.

“The Newcastle Knights have sent a letter of formal notice to David Klemmer regarding disciplinary matters on the field in last Sunday’s game against Canterbury,” a Knights statement said.

“No further correspondence will be entered into until the show cause hearing procedure has been completed.”

The cause of the show followed Klemmer refusing to leave the field in the 71st minute against the Bulldogs at Knowles’ cue.

He reportedly ignored the request and remained on the field for another two minutes before finally coming out.

Klemmer is believed to have the support of his team-mates and has been one of Newcastle’s better players this year

Klemmer joined the Knights in 2019 and is known for his competitive nature and high standards

Klemmer then yelled at the veteran trainer as he made his way to the bench.

It was a season to quickly forget for Newcastle, who are in 14th place this year after just five wins.

Many of their homegrown appearances for their loyal fans were fiendish, with coach Adam O’Brien under increasing pressure to keep his job.

He raised eyebrows on Sunday after bizarrely stating that he was part of four premierships – as an assistant coach – with the Storm and Roosters before taking over the Knights in 2020.

A loss to the resurgent Tigers at Campbelltown Sports Stadium will only put more pressure on O’Brien and the Knights.