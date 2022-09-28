NRL: Nicho Hynes WINS the Dally M prize following sensational 2022 campaign

Nicho Hynes has been rewarded for a stunning campaign in 2022 with the Cronulla pistol which has been named Dally M Player of the Year and received the most votes ever to win the top prize.

Picked up by the Sharks last year, Hynes seized his chance for regular minutes under Craig Fitzgibbons after being frustrated by the star-studded Melbourne Storm.

And after entering Wednesday’s awards ceremony as an outside chance to win, Hynes moved up the standings to beat Ben Hunt and win by 38 points. No Dally M winner has equaled that total before.

Nicho Hynes has been crowned Dally M Player of the Year in 2022 after a great campaign

The halfback took the top prize after winning the most points ever with a total of 38

‘I can’t believe it to be honest. I’m not sure about this, I thought Ben Hunt would take it out.

“I’m just so grateful to be here surrounded by great players. I expected to come here and have a good night. Probably prefer to play in a grand final, but this is the next best thing. It is an honor.’

More to follow.