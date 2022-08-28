NRL legend Sam Burgess given green light to coach with South Sydney Rabbitohs to stay near children

<!–

Troubled NRL legend Sam Burgess has been given the go-ahead for a Redfern return, turning down supercoach Wayne Bennett to stay with his kids, who are his ‘life’.

South Sydney have worked with the NRL to ensure Burgess is mentally fit for a return to the game in a coaching capacity, acting as second fiddle to Jason Demetriou.

Burgess, 33, has shown immediate success within the coaching ranks after leading group two Orara Valley Axeman to a grand final next weekend.

The side blitzed Woolgoolga 60-0, where the umpires had to stop the game early due to the mercy rule.

Sam Burgess (R) with Dolphins coach Wayne Bennett while watching the Orara Valley Axemen in the group two competition – Burgess has coached the side to a big final berth

After a dirty split from partner Phoebe Burgess, plus a relapse into drugs and now a role on the reality show SAS Australia, Burgess says he is now ready to provide value to Souths while staying close to his two children.

“I’m confident I can add value to what Souths pays me to be an assistant coach,” Burgess told the BBC. Sydney Morning Herald.

‘I learned a lot in a short time with the Orara Valley Axemen [in Group 2]. We got the team back on top and now we are in a grand final next weekend.

“I did it to be a better person and to be the father to my children that I want to be. I don’t need to say how much I miss them… they are my life.’

Burgess with his two young children, Poppy, 5, and Billy, 3. He has returned to South Sydney for his children, as they are his ‘life’

The 182-game premiership winner was fined $30,000 in March over an annoying dispute with Roosters center Billy Smith in conjunction with a positive test for cocaine use.

‘Slammin’ Sam was found guilty of intimidating his estranged father-in-law in February 2021, but that was later overturned on appeal in March.

Burgess has two children; eldest daughter Poppy, 5, and son Billy, 3.

The former Fox League personality slipped into alcohol and drug abuse after the split, where wife Phoebe accused the star of domestic violence during their marriage.

Burgess values ​​family, with three brothers who have all played for South Sydney

Burgess was acquitted of all charges in October last year, with Phoebe saying she felt a sense of “relief” that her family would not be the subject of any criminal trial she had initially asked for.

When Burgess returns to the Rabbitohs, he gets the chance to coach brother Thomas, who was in good form for Red and Green.

In June, the former second rower said an assistant role with the Dolphins was “appealing”, with the chance to make a mark on a club with no history in the NRL.

Slammin’ Sam leads his Orara pack pregame before the group’s two major finalists take on the Ballina Seagulls

The England international has always said his heart was with South Sydney and club captain Cameron Murray expressed his love for the former skipper and his impact on Redfern.

“Sam is such a lively character, he’s good for morale, he’s fun, one of the most experienced strikers in the game so there’s no one better to have in your camp,” Murray told the Sydney Morning Herald.