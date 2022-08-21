NRL legend Paul Green had been battling mental health for 20 YEARS before tragic death

It has been revealed that NRL legend Paul Green struggled privately with mental health issues for nearly 20 years before his tragic death.

Green was found dead at his home in Brisbane on August 11, aged 49, after committing suicide.

He left behind his wife Amanda and young children Emerson and Jed, with the news shaking the rugby league community to its core, as players and coaches begged others to talk about mental health.

Green’s former Sharks and Queensland team-mate Craig Greenhill said his good buddy first revealed details about his battles with mental health 18 years ago – that was around the time Green retired from playing.

However, he believes that Green did not get the help he needed.

“I don’t think he was treated well. It scares me to think about what was going through his mind,” Greenhill told the Courier Mail.

Greenhill said their close friendship group was aware of some of his mental health issues, but “it didn’t always seem to affect him.”

Just before his death, Green went back to Shark Park for an Old Boys Day with Greenhill and other former teammates, and here showed signs of how much he struggled.

But again, Green found a way to push it down.

“One morning I noticed that he was having trouble getting out of bed. I had to help him get up for the day,” Greenhill said.

“Then we played golf, we went to football and he seemed really happy to be with all the guys. It’s always been a close-knit group and ‘Greeny’ enjoyed it.’

Greenhill and Green first played together at under-8 level in Queensland, and have been inseparable ever since, over long rugby league careers and into retirement.

He said only Green’s closest friends and relatives were aware of his mental health issues, which he said were exacerbated by the brutal nature of rugby competition.

Green was sacked by the Cowboys in 2020, despite leading the club to their first premiership in 2015 and delivering a coaching masterclass to guide a beleaguered team to the 2017 grand final.

He was also brutally knocked out by the Maroons after just one run – 2021 – despite Queensland winning the final game.

It followed a storied playing career, with the little halfback playing 162 NRL games, mostly for Cronulla, as well as 10 games for Queensland and three Tests for Australia.

He also received the Rothmans Medal (now known as the Dally M) in 1995 for being the best player in the league, despite it being only his second season at the highest level.

Green’s parents, Patricia (82) and Ned (94), have also broken their silence over their son’s death, saying “their lives will never be the same.”

“I’m just stunned, devastated, heartbroken. I hope the feeling will pass one day. We cried out. There are no more tears. We’re a tough old generation, I guess, and somehow we have to move on,” a shattered Patricia said. News Corp.

It’s enough to bring even the toughest people to tears.

Still in a state of disbelief that Green would commit suicide, Patricia and the family admit that “we’ll never have answers.”

The shattered matriarch said she’d never believed he could ever take his own life, and the day before his death, she’d looked fine.

‘Paul was a man of faith. He wasn’t loud about it but I knew he had faith and I couldn’t believe he would do it (take his life)…it’s against his beliefs. It’s so hard to accept,’ Patricia said.

“We hadn’t seen Paul at his house until the night before (at his son Jed’s ninth birthday party)… there was nothing unpleasant. Paul was the same Paul he’s always been.’

Green’s family also recently announced that they would be donating his brain to the Australian Sports Brain Bank to see if he was suffering from the debilitating concussion known as chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE).

CTE, which can currently only be diagnosed after death, can manifest in symptoms such as depression, suicidal thoughts, memory loss, and impaired judgment.

AFL legend Danny Frawley was found to suffer from stage two CTE before committing suicide in 2019.

The public funeral and memorial service will take place on August 30 at the Wynnum Manly Leagues Club.

Undoubtedly, there will be no dry eyes in the house.

Call 000 for help in a crisis. If you or someone you know needs support, please contact Lifeline 13 11 14 or Beyond Blue at 1300 224 636.