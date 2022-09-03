NRL legend Anthony Minichiello’s Sydney home build irks neighbours after EIGHT years in the works

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A rugby legend’s dream home is beginning to annoy some of his neighbors after eight years languishing as a construction site.

Sydney Roosters legend Anthony Minichiello and wife Terry Biviano bought the site in Sydney’s Eastern Suburbs in 2014 and decided to build their dream home.

But the cost eruptions and the Covid-19 pandemic have delayed construction several times as the construction industry faced labor shortages and rising costs.

The league star (pictured, with wife Terry Biviano) admitted costs were ‘inflated’ amid construction crisis

Neighbors have had enough of the ‘mini-mansion’ still under construction in Vaucluse (pictured) that has been there for ‘years’

But the neighbors have had enough of the still under construction ‘mini-mansion’ that has been hanging for ‘years’.

Mr Minichiello told the Daily Telegram the couple argued with some neighbors for four years after complaints of loss of harbor views and other issues.

“Building a house has been a huge learning curve for us, as novice builders. Especially during Covid. The pandemic struck and everything fell silent. Now we’re back in it. Work has finally resumed this year,” he said.

Ms Biviano said rising construction costs hadn’t been a problem and said they would have sold the property if they couldn’t afford it.

The shoe designer claimed to have received “weekly” offers from brokers eager to take over the property.

A broker told the Daily Telegraph it would be worth more than $7 million in its current unfinished state.

The couple parted ways with $3.1 million to buy it in 2014 and when completed, the property is expected to fetch offers of between $10-12 million.

The couple bought the property in Vaucluse a year after the birth of their daughter Azura, aiming to spend $560,000 on a partial renovation.

The couple bought the Vaucluse property a year after the birth of their daughter Azura (pictured, with her parents)

But in the end they broke the brick house and some trees into a… ambitious plan to build a three-storey house.

The league star admitted the costs had been “inflated” and the pair had faced a lot of bureaucracy.

He added that they were “too eager” to take on the “huge project.”

But the former rugby league captain said they were now on track to move, with carpenters, painters, stonecutters and joiners at work.

The construction of a curved glass staircase delays the tiling of the ground floor, but the middle floor has been completed.

The building should be ready by Easter next year.

Minichiello said the couple may have been “too eager” to take on the “huge project” after the couple bought the property in 2014 and demolished the former brick house (pictured)

Terry Biviano (pictured, with her husband) said rising construction costs were not a financial issue and said they would have sold the property if they couldn’t afford it