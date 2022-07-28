NRL legend Andrew Johns says there WILL be unrest over the Manly pride jersey and blasts club

Rugby league Immortal Andrew Johns has predicted the Manly Pride Jersey saga will lead to clashes within the team, stating there is no way the club can win their crucial match against the Roosters at Brookvale Oval on Thursday night.

Seven Sea Eagles stars – Josh Aloiai, Jason Saab, Josh Schuster, Haumole Olakau’atu, Tolutau Koula, Christian Tuipulotu, and Toafofoa Sipley – announced their boycott of the game because the comic goes against their religious and cultural beliefs.

They claimed the club had not consulted them before releasing the rainbow jersey, which could prove to be a shocking mistake in the context of their season.

Andrew Johns has stated that the Pride Jersey saga will lead to clashes within the Manly team

Male players Sean Keppie (left), Kieran Foran (center) and Reuben Garrick pose in the club’s proud jersey for Monday’s launch, which caught the rest of the team by surprise

Johns described the situation as a complete ‘mess’ and blamed the club for the ‘poor communication’.

He said the saga would not affect Manly’s unity and culture heading into the clash – and he was quite blunt about their chances.

“I know there will be denials, but there would be unrest among the players. Very simple, Manly just can’t win,” he wrote Fairfax.

“I dare say this might be the game that will cost Manly a top eight spot. It’s just so ridiculous.’

The Sea Eagles (ninth) and Roosters (eighth) are currently tied on points on the ladder.

The match could have crucial implications as both sides battle for a final spot with only six games left in the regular season.

The Roosters were too good for Manly in round two, with the Chooks scoring a comfortable 26-12 win at the SCG, led by a starring role from tree five-eighth Sam Walker.

Morgan Harper (left) and Daniel Tupou (right) battle for the ball in the Roosters’ round 2 win over Manly earlier this season

Manly prop Josh Aloiai is one of seven Sea Eagles not to play in Thursday night’s blockbuster against the Roosters

Bookmakers have the Bondi-heavy favorites at around $1.10, with Manly paying a whopping $6.50.

Johns admitted he felt “pity” with Manly fans over what should become a blockbuster at home with so much at stake.

Instead, they’ve been robbed of watching seven of the side’s best players and embroiled in a miserable mess over the simple purpose of wanting to promote inclusivity.

NRL commentator and former great Andrew Johns has rejected Manly’s handling of the Pride Jersey saga

The former Newcastle and NSW legend also beamed at the Northern Beaches team for taking the shine off the Women in League round, pointing out that they had done so much before to move things forward.

“I remember Manly being the frontrunner for women in football clubs in 2002,” Johns wrote.

“When the club was in dire straits after the failed Northern Eagles venture, Wendy Harmer and Sarah Murdoch started a group called the Eagles Angels.”

Aussie supermodel Sarah Murdoch with her husband, Fox CEO Lachlan Murdoch. She was a force behind Manly’s Eagles Angels initiative, which pioneered footy

Fellow NSW major Paul Gallen echoed similar sentiments.

“I don’t know why Manly did this…I mean women in the League round is so important…celebrate all the women in our lives and just keep going,” he said on Channel 9’s 100% Footy.

The game between the Sea Eagles and Roosters at Brookvale Oval starts at 7:50 PM.