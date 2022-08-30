NRL: Jeremiah Nanai and Jordii Mahendrarajah buy Townsville home

<!–

NRL stars Jeremiah Nanai and Jordii Mahendrarajah have settled in Northern Queensland.

The couple just closed the deal for a 480 sq. ft. four-bedroom property in Townsville that was originally listed for $549,000.

The purchase is likely to quell speculation that 19-year-old Nanai is ready to move on after his contract with the Cowboys expires at the end of this season, the newspaper reports. News Corp.

Meanwhile, 20-year-old Mahendrarajah is building an impressive career in the NRLW with the North Queensland Gold Stars.

With spacious living areas, the new single storey home is perfect for a family.

Inside there is a cozy and comfortable atmosphere.

Features include a large home cinema and galley style kitchen with breakfast bar, as well as a large veranda ideal for barbeques.

The large bathroom has a shower and a free-standing bath.

One of the other major highlights of the property is a nursery house.

Set in the expansive backyard, the adorable addition to the main house comes with its own ‘Queensland’ porch and slippery dip.

Nanai, a favorite for the NRL’s coveted Dally M for best player of the year, has been getting a lot of money from rival clubs for leaving the Cowboys.

Earlier this year, the Daily Mail Australia reported that at least five clubs are courting the State of Origin star.

Some of their offers were over a million dollars a year.