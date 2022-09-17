NRL investigates Penrith Panthers star Jarome Luai’s OneFour gangster rap TikTok video

A TikTok video featuring Panthers star Jarome Luai is under investigation by the NRL Integrity Unit after the clip emerged to lyrics from infamous hip-hop group OneFour.

Luai, 25, grew up in Mt Druitt in western Sydney and has constantly referenced the fact that he is proud of his roots.

While the date of the since-deleted TikTok video is unknown, the fact that Luai glorified OneFour — which specializes in “drill” rap — has caught the attention of the NRL.

The drill rap artists — a genre defined by themes of violence, murder and death — made headlines in 2019 after their national tour was halted by police due to security concerns.

The controversial style of music is under fire around the world, with authorities in the US and UK calling for it to be banned for fear the street-inspired music incites violence.

With Sydney’s zip code gang war making headlines in the west, the NRL Integrity Unit’s investigation into Luai’s behavior is an unwanted distraction for the Panthers, who face the Sharks or Rabbitohs in a preliminary final on September 24.

It was only last month that Luai helped promote reports of violence against children in NSW.

In August, Luai (pictured in baseball cap) helped promote reports of violence against children in NSW in his capacity as ambassador for NSW Police

OneFour has previously been banned from performing by NSW police over concerns that their concerts could fuel violence in western Sydney

He was one of the sporting ‘influencers and ambassadors’ called upon by the NSW Police Force to appear in a video to be shown to children in the classroom and in custody.

“I had a few guys around me (growing up) a little bit in and between the violence, but they were very talented kids, maybe I could have made that difference if I’d said something,” says Luai.

Panthers and NSW Origin teammate Brian To’o is a fellow ambassador. The pair have been known to blast OneFour’s music on team buses.

In April, Uati Faletolu was stabbed to death during the Sydney Easter Show in an attack that could be linked to a ‘zip code war’ by gangs between neighboring groups from Doonside and Mount Druitt.

Faletolu’s senseless death caused immediate tension and it was feared that a revenge attack was imminent.

In May, NSW police canceled a local rugby competition between Londonderry and St Pats in western Sydney after being informed of gang violence.

Fears of gang violence led to the cancellation of a match between Londonderry and St Pat’s in Sydney’s west in May (stock image)

Doonside Junior Rugby League Club shared Penrith Juniors’ warning after one of its former players, Uati Faletolou (pictured), was stabbed to death in April in an attack that could be linked to Sydney ‘postal code’ gang violence

The Penrith Panthers Juniors then released a statement warning players and fans of the possibility that police could destroy more matches in the near future.

“Caution: The NSW Police Force is canceling statewide matches where information suggests everyone’s safety is at risk,” read the letter from Panthers Juniors general manager Nathan Mairleitner.

Detective Chief Inspector Newman from our local command and Crime Managers across western Sydney are conducting a general investigation and will be contacting sports clubs directly to identify players who are making threats and/or intend to foment violence on our pitches, this includes correspondence about players being accompanied by spectators armed with weapons.’

The statement went on to inform players and fans that they should inform the police if they become aware of any threats of violence or intimidation surrounding games.

Mairleitner warned “all players, coaches, parents and spectators” that they will be banned from the game and that teams will be removed from the competition altogether if they are found to be involved in “organizing violence on or off the field”.

The death of Faletolu prompted Josh Aloiai, star of Manly Sea Eagles, to send a strong message calling on people to end gang clashes.

‘Islanders attack and kill other islanders in the streets. Often children. Our own people! Where did we lose our identity?’ Aloiai asked on Instagram.

“Most of our Olds moved from the islands to countries like New Zealand and Australia to build a better life.

“It’s one thing to be proud of where you come from, because that’s part of your story. It’s quite another to fight for your zip code and your suburb. Your zip code and your neighborhood don’t care about you! Fight to be a role model for your siblings!’