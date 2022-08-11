WhatsNew2Day
NRL in shock as premiership-winning coach Paul Green dies aged just 49 after legendary career

Australia
By Jacky

By Shayne Bugden for Daily Mail Australia

Published: 03:03, 11 August 2022 | Updated: 03:15, 11 August 2022

Legendary NRL figure Paul Green, who won the premiership in 2015 as coach of the North Queensland Cowboys, died Thursday at his home in Brisbane, aged 49.

The death of the former halfback – who won one of the highest honors in the sport as a player when he received the Rothmans Medal in 1995 – has left the football world in shock and mourning.

An autopsy will be performed to determine his cause of death. Those close to the ex-Cronulla Sharks star are devastated, saying there was no indication he was ill.

A star as a player and coach, Green earned one of the game's highest honors when he won the Rothmans Medal in 1995 and won the 2015 NRL final with the North Queensland Cowboys

A star as a player and coach, Green earned one of the game’s highest honors when he won the Rothmans Medal in 1995 and won the 2015 NRL final with the North Queensland Cowboys

Green retired as coach of the Cowboys in 2020, but was still highly regarded in the league and would become Wayne Bennett’s assistant with the Dolphins next year.

More to come…

