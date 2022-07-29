NRL greats SLAM Storm enforcer for crunching tackle as Melbourne snap four-game losing streak

Gorden Tallis and Greg Alexander believe Melbourne duo of Nelson Asofa-Solomona and Josh King should be suspended for two separate incidents in the Storm’s 24-12 win against the Warriors in Auckland.

Asofa-Solomona was placed on report after he deliberately elbowed Warriors whore Wayde Egan in the face, with a suspected broken jaw.

As Egan returned to the field later in the game, the Storm prop will be sweating in the Match Judging Committee. The incident came just a day after Sydney Roosters enforcer Jared Waerea-Hargreaves was charged Thursday with a Grade One Dangerous Contact offense against male youngster Zac Fulton.

Nelson Asofa-Solomona (left) was charged for a crushing hit on Wayde Egan

Waerea-Hargreaves faces a $3,000 fine on an early plea, but could face a two-game suspension if he unsuccessfully contests the charges. Tallis and Alexander suggested that Asofa-Solomona receive a more severe punishment.

“I think this is a bit more conscious. They’re both intentional, but I didn’t like this one,” said the former Queensland great.

‘I think that he [Asofa-Solomona] must spend time in the sin bin, absolutely. […] He knew exactly where he was. If you look at a situation where he knows where the player’s head is and I think he knows that too.”

Alexander added: “That must be a dangerous grade three contact. That could have easily broken his jaw and that’s what I thought as he walked away.’

Egan left the field believed to have a broken jaw, but returned later in the game

Josh King Could Also Get Ban For Seemingly Dazzling Jazz Tevaga

King, meanwhile, was charged with eye-gushing Jazz Tevaga and he was also put on report.

Earlier this week, Canterbury second rower Corey Waddell was banned for five games after he was found guilty of hitting Tino Fa’asuamaleaui in the Bulldogs’ 36-26 win over the Titans on Sunday.

Tallis and Alexander suggested that King could also undergo a spell on the sidelines.

“I think it’s minimal contact, but you can’t make eye contact,” Tallis said. ‘I do not like it. Don’t go near the eyes.’

The Storm broke a four-game losing streak with a 24-12 win against the Warriors

Jahrome Hughes was one of Melbourne’s four try-scorers on Friday night

Alexander added: “It doesn’t look good in slow motion. To be [King’s] hand went over the top of the face and got somewhere near the eyes so he could get in trouble.’

Meanwhile, Storm coach Craig Bellamy was full of praise for the Warriors, who lost by a record 70-10 margin when the two sides met on Anzac Day.

‘You’ll never see a game like this again [Anzac Day]said Bellamy.

“I think we didn’t hit the ball for about four sets tonight. I was impressed with the way the Warriors played. They showed much more struggle.’

While Edward Kosi scored a hat-trick for the Warriors, but to no avail

One of the Warriors to break free was winger Kosi, who scored a hat-trick, including the final try of the game in the 63rd minute.

Kosi had endured a nightmare game on Anzac Day, his side of the field opened up easily as the Storm piled up a record.

The Storm cashed in on a flat second half for the Warriors to secure a 12-point run at Mt Smart Stadium and end a four-game run.

While the consistent Justin Olam surprised few by opening the score, Marion Seve was a constant threat on the other side of the park.

Both teams left nothing at the park in a heart-pounding encounter at Mt Smart Stadium

Wingers Dean Ieremia and Grant Anderson played strong games, while Nick Meaney filled the very large gap left by Ryan Papenhuyzen.

That was, of course, until Meaney had to leave the field in the second half with a shoulder injury.

This caused another positional change with Tyran Wishart replacing him, but by this time the Clinical Storm had knocked out the Warriors with a 24-8 buffer.

“It would be a cruel blow to lose Nick, he has been one of our best this year. I’m not sure how bad it is,’ Bellamy said.

The Storm lost Nick Meaney to a shoulder injury in the second half

Bellamy was quick to praise the efforts of his rearranged backline.

“Our ruck was really good, but we did it with not much experience on the edges. Our entire back five is pretty inexperienced, he said.

“They really got up tonight.”