NRL great Wendell Sailor goes missing from the airwaves after being sidelined by Triple M

Former footy star Wendell Sailor has been surprisingly taken off the air on Sydney’s Triple M radio and will be temporarily replaced by Candice Warner.

The 48-year-old can regularly be seen on the Rush Hour show Monday to Friday from 4-6pm, alongside Gus Worland and former Sydney Swans star Jude Bolton.

However, Sailor will not appear for the next two weeks after being sent home from the studios for the broadcast on Tuesday, according to the Daily Telegram.

Wendell Sailor (left) reportedly banned for two weeks by Triple M Sydney

The report indicates friends are “concerned” about the development, which comes just under three months after Sailor didn’t air for Magic Round in Brisbane.

At the time, the network said Sailor was late for a shift. However, according to reports, the former dual-code star was said to have been intoxicated on Tuesday before being sent home.

“Wendell is on personal leave for two weeks. We will not comment further,” a Triple M spokesperson told the Daily Telegraph.

Sailor made a name for himself in the NRL with the Broncos, spending nine seasons at Suncorp Stadium and winning three NRL Grand Finals – as well as the 1997 Super League Grand Final – before switching to rugby.

Sailor made his name in the NRL with the Broncos, spending nine seasons at Suncorp Stadium

He switched to rugby union in 2002 and was part of the Wallabies team that lost to England in the 2003 Rugby World Cup final in Sydney

The Queenslander eventually returned to the NRL with St George Illawarra in 2009

He spent four seasons in the union, including three in the Queensland Reds’ colors on a solitary campaign for the New South Wales Warathas.

A member of the Wallabies team that lost to England in the 2003 Rugby World Cup final, Sailor returned to the NRL in 2008 when he reunited with Wayne Bennett – his former coach at the Broncos – at St George Illawarra.

The former Kangaroos and Queensland star made headlines in the past 18 months when his son Tristan was charged with sexual assault.

Sailor’s son, himself a footy player, was found not guilty earlier this year.