NRL great Paul Gallen rips into Manly Sea Eagles for ruining Women in League round with pride jersey

Former Cronulla great Paul Gallen is furious with Manly for having completely overshadowed the NRL’s Women In League round due to the furore surrounding the club’s rainbow jersey.

The club unveiled the jersey on Monday to celebrate diversity and inclusivity in the NRL, making them the first team in the 134-year history of the rugby league to wear a pride strip.

Seven players then boycotted the Sea Eagles’ game against the Roosters on Thursday night, saying they will not be wearing the strip for religious and cultural reasons.

Gallen questioned the timing of the introduction of a pride jersey as this weekend is the Women in League round.

Manly’s pride jersey features rainbow colors that replace the traditional white piping and is dubbed the ‘Everyone In League’ jersey

Entering its 16th year, the round emphasizes the role of women in the rugby league, be it fans, players, administrators or supportive family members.

The NRL says it is also trying to address the gender equality gap in society.

Cowboys player Kyle Feldt wears the club’s Women in League shirt in the last round

Gallen was filthy. Manly hijacked the discussion with their proud jumper for the round and let everyone know.

“I don’t know why Manly did this… I mean, women in the league round are so important. All of us have been touched by women at some point in our lives: your mother, your madam, something,” he said on Channel 9’s 100% Footy performance on Monday evening.

“They should have just left it (at) Women in League round, celebrate Women in League round, celebrate all the women in our lives and just keep going.”

Former NRL commentator Paul Gallen was scathing for the Manly Sea Eagles for introducing a pride jersey for the Women in League round

The former NSW skipper then infuriated football fans by suggesting that Manly didn’t need to promote the inclusive jersey at all, let alone for the Women in League round.

“I don’t know why they had to go the extra mile and wear the rainbow jersey or the pride jersey. I mean, it’s 2022,” Gallen said.

‘I think everyone accepts that there are different people in life, that people have different beliefs. I don’t know why they wanted to promote this, to be honest… I don’t think it’s the right thing to do.”

Cronulla great Paul Gallen with former Prime Minister and Sharks fan Scott Morrison

It provoked a scathing response from many on social media as users pointed out that the seven Manly players don’t actually accept different people as they don’t support the LGBTQI+ community.

“You can’t say it’s 2022 and then ignore the fact that in the year 2022 people have no respect for the rainbow community. I respect the lifestyle choices of my religious teammates,” wrote one female footy player.

Former Canberra Raiders journalist Holly Hazlewood, who is trans, also responded to the comments, saying she felt fortunate to have experienced the inclusive culture in Canberra.

“When I came out as a transjournalist for NRL.com, I was told that I was lucky enough to work primarily with the Raiders, that my decision to live authentically might not have been so warmly received by other clubs. Today’s news from the Sea Eagles just proves that to be true,” she wrote.

Paul Gallen stumbles on “it’s 2022, now who doesn’t accept this, why did we have to advertise it with the rainbow.” Hmm, I’m not sure who won’t accept it Paul, let’s see the footage from that day’s play. — Ben Quagliata (@bensquag) July 25, 2022

I’m a lesbian who cheered for Paul Gallen while he played for the Blues. Never again. You can’t say it’s 2022 and then ignore that in the year 2022 it’s okay for people not to respect the rainbow community. I respect the lifestyle choices of my religious teammates… — Alice Soper (@alicesoapbox) July 25, 2022

Male players Sean Keppie (left), Kieran Foran (center) and Reuben Garrick posed with the club’s Everyone in League shirt, which was unveiled Monday. These players are in no way associated with the boycott

Manly great Ian Roberts, the first NRL player to come out as gay, admitted he was heartbroken over the seven players’ decision to boycott the jumper.

“I’m trying to see it from all perspectives, but this breaks my heart,” he told the Daily Telegram.

“It’s sad and uncomfortable. As an older gay man, this is not unknown. I wondered if there would be any religious backlash. That’s why I don’t think the NRL has ever had a Pride round.

“I can promise you that any young child on the Northern Beaches who has anything to do with their sexuality would have heard of this,” Roberts said.

Ian Roberts, the first NRL player to come out publicly as gay, played for Manly in 1995

He knows all too well that the gay community is not “accepted,” as Gallen insinuated, after being spanked on his homosexuality multiple times.

That point is further rammed by the ongoing and alarmingly high suicide rate among LGBTIQ+ individuals.

According to Beyond BlueLGBTIQ+ people have the highest rates of suicidal ideation and suicide attempts in Australia, attracting same-sex Australians who have up to 14 times more suicide attempts.

Male players would put on the jersey on Thursday evening for the club’s crucial game against the Sydney Roosters.

Josh Aloiai, Jason Saab, Christian Tuipulotu, Josh Schuster, Haumole Olakau’atu, Tolutau Koula and Toafofoa Sipley resigned, citing their religious and cultural beliefs before the decision, according to the Sydney Morning Herald.

The Daily Telegraph reported that Manly wingers Jason Saab and Christian Tuipulotu are among the players who oppose wearing the jersey on religious grounds

It has been reported that three players are considering going back to their boycott.

The stars would be against wearing the sweater on religious grounds. Sea Eagles coach Des Hasler reportedly told the players he understood they were being put in a difficult position and supported their decision not to play.

If you are concerned about any of the issues in this story, get in touch for confidential support by contacting Lifeline: 13 11 14, Beyond Blue: 1300 22 4636, or Suicide Call Back Service: 1300 659 467.