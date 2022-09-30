NRL grand final winner is decided by MEERKATS as players reveal their strange pre-game rituals

Comments were left in the field, especially from utility companies Jaeman Salmon and Brian To’o

KIIS FM’s ‘Intern Pete’ Also Asked A Range Of Penrith Players About Their Pre-Game Rituals

They left the Eels rock with only food, could be an omen for ‘Battle of the West’

Range of mongooses attracted by the food offered next to Panthers rock

Meerkats at Sydney Zoo have predicted the winner of Panthers v Eels NRL Grand Final

The winner of the 2022 NRL grand final has been determined early – by a bunch of meerkats who call the Sydney Zoo their home.

As anticipation builds towards the ‘Battle of the West’ between Penrith and Parramatta on Sunday at the Accor Stadium, the brazen creatures were given a chance to decide who they personally thought would win the premiership.

Food was placed next to two opposing rocks painted in the colors of the Panthers and Eels — and it wasn’t good news for the Blue and Gold Army, which haven’t won a title since 1986 — the longest drought in the NRL.

The mongooses were all quickly drawn to the food offered next to the Panthers rock, which could bode well for Ivan Cleary’s men seeking succession triumphs.

Elsewhere at Panthers training this week, KIIS FM’s “Intern Pete” asked a range of players about their pre-game rituals.

The winner of the 2022 NRL final has been decided by a bunch of meerkats at the Sydney Zoo – and that’s good news for Panthers fans

Halfback Nathan Cleary revealed he’s wearing the same knickers — provided his team won the previous week — while co-captain Isaah Yeo clipped his toenails.

Cult-hero winger Brian To’o raised eyebrows when he said he devoured a two liter bottle of Coke Zero for breakfast on match day – but the strangest reaction came from the mouth of utility company Jaeman Salmon.

The 23-year-old – who Raiders coach Ricky Stuart called a “weak guts dog” during an extraordinary post-game bout last month – told radio personality Pete Deppeler that he bizarrely eats a blade of grass before going into battle.

Footy fans salivate for Sunday’s decision, which kicks off at 7:30 p.m.

Penrith and Parramatta have long been fierce rivals of the NRL, but have never met in a major final.

Elsewhere at Panthers training this week, KIIS FM’s ‘Intern Pete’ asked a range of players their pre-game rituals – with Jaeman Salmon’s response drawing attention

Gun halfback Nathan Cleary revealed he’s wearing the same underpants – provided his team won their previous match

Adding spice to the game is that Reagan Campbell-Gillard and Waqa Blake joined the Eels in recent years after making their NRL debut with the Panthers.

Both men also left the foothills of the mountains in controversial circumstances – and are said to brag about the club that released them.

Brad Arthur’s Eels defeated the minor premiers twice in the home and away seasons – only for Penrith to take revenge in week one of the semi-finals earlier this month.

Ivan Cleary’s men are chasing back premierships, with the Sydney Roosters (2018 and 2019) the last NRL side to achieve the feat.

Penrith – who has won an incredible 66 out of 78 matches in the past three years – has taken up the big dance thinking games after declaring they are now the premier NRL club at the heart of Sydney’s rugby league.

Adding spice to the NRL decider is Reagan Campbell-Gillard (pictured) and Waqa Blake who joined the Eels in recent years after making their NRL debut with the Panthers

Panthers winger Brian To’o stated this week that ‘things have changed’ regarding Penrith who are now the dominant rugby league club in Sydney’s west

“You can call us daddy,” Panthers five-eighth Jarome Luai joked this week, in a statement the Parramatta players are likely to post in Homebush’s locker rooms this weekend.

Winger Brian To’o also weighed in on the chat, stating that “things have changed.”

“Not that many children come through the Parramatta system coming from the west. The majority of the people on the Parramatta team are from other countries or other parts of NSW – or even Penrith,” he told the Sydney Morning Herald.

“It’s pretty cool to see how many of us (Penrith) juniors have made it through the lower classes to the big leagues.”

According to Sportsbet, Parramatta is $3.10 outsiders while Penrith pays $1.40.